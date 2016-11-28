 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin rocked England with three wickets. (Photo: AFP) LIVE India vs England, 3rd Test: England in trouble, end Day 3 at 78/4
 
Scientists develop metal penis to help men with erectile dysfunction

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2016, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 1:45 pm IST
The prototype device is to be tested on animals and could be available to men within a few years.
Many men experience erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives, whether it comes from drinking too much, stress or simply getting older. (Photo: Pixabay)
London: In an interesting new innovation, scientists have created a heat-activated metal penis to aide men with erectile dysfunction. Many men experience erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives, whether it comes from drinking too much, stress or simply getting older.

Developed by experts at the University of Wisconsin in America, the remote-controlled device elongates up to eight inches when heated to 42C, reports Daily Mail.

The developers surgically inserted the one inch metal coil can be turned on by a remote held over the groin, in the base of the penis through an incision, hence generating a metal field which triggers a current. The coil then warms the implant, making it expand and fully erect.

The device is made using nitinol, a metal alloy of nickel and titanium which can change shape in different temperatures. According to a leading daily, the prototype device is to be tested on animals and could be available to men within a few years.

Asif Muneer, an expert in Urology told that the device had potential to benefit thousands of men suffering with erectile dysfunction. "There are fewer components than with existing inflatable implants and that reduces the chances of infection. Some patients are not suitable for existing treatments because they have already had major abdominal surgery, say for prostate or bladder cancer, and have a lot of scarring but with this technique, that's not a problem," he concluded.

Tags: erectile dysfunction, metal penis, sex

