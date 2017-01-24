Lifestyle, Sex and Relationship

'Kiss hormone' makes people romantic and can cure sexual issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 24, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
The hormone is named 'Kisspeptine' and it simulates regions of the brain associated with romance and sex.
It can promote a psychological approach to sexual issues (Photo: AFP)
 It can promote a psychological approach to sexual issues (Photo: AFP)

People across the world may want sex but the desire to have sex is affected by several factors and it’s the hormones that drive our instincts to a considerable extent. The release of oxytocin also known as the ‘happy hormone’ is credited with the refreshing experience from sex and testosterone is linked to libido in men.

It turns out that feeling romantic is also caused by a hormone which is aptly named “kisspeptin” and it goes beyond just that since scientists are conducting research to use the “kiss hormone” for solving psychological issues associated with sex.

Kisspeptin occurs naturally and triggers release of other chemicals linked to reproductive activities, and it was found in a study that it enhances the brain’s response to romantic or sexual images of couples, hence improving brain circuits simulated by sexual arousal.

This can give rise to a new psychological approach to curing infertility and other sexual problems, which have by far been studied only from a biological point of view.

Kisspeptin might turn out to be a key to curing issues related to low sex drive and infertility since it boosts emotional response that leads to romance and sex.

Tags: sex and relationships, kiss, sexual problems

Related Stories

It records the user's kiss and transmits it to an identical receiving device, which recreates it for the person on the other end through an app that also features video calling.

New smartphone device lets you kiss your long-distance lover

The device, known as Kissenger, works with pressure sensors and actuators.
29 Dec 2016 5:34 PM
Little Ella has become the darling of the internet after she was caught on camera crying every time her parents kissed each other. (Credit: YouTube)

Video: Jealous baby can’t stop crying when parents kiss!

Perhaps the lovely baby has an issue with romantic PDA or quite simply doesn’t like to feel left out.
28 Oct 2016 2:06 PM
It is mandatory for female employees in this Chinese company to kiss their boss every day. (Credit: Twitter)

Women have no choice but to kiss their boss at this Chinese company

The company insists that this bizarre ritual ‘motivates’ women employees.
11 Oct 2016 2:05 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People share the most bizarre sex advice they ever got

Redditors shared some of the worst sex advice they have got from people. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Kiss hormone' makes people romantic and can cure sexual issues

It can promote a psychological approach to sexual issues (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Is Hrithik Roshan trying hard to create the image of a family man?

Hrithik has been bonding with ex-wife Sussanne Khan a lot.
 

Ram Vilas Paswan mistakes Kerala CM for Panneerselvam, trolled on Twitter

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo: File)
 

3 best Android call recorders you should try

Many handsets, mostly Chinese brands, come with a built-in recording feature, while major brands such as Samsung, LG, Google, HTC, Moto, etc do not have this option and you have to install a third-party app.
 

China: Rat tied up and ‘shamed’ for stealing rice

The post-it read ‘I dare not do it again.’ (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sex and Relationship

People share the most bizarre sex advice they ever got

Redditors shared some of the worst sex advice they have got from people. (Photo: YouTube)

Things you shouldn’t do to annoy men while having sex

Women saying they are tired all the time turns off the sexual drive of a man looking to have sex. (Photo: Pixabay)

Man with 18 inch penis can't have sex but refuses surgery to reduce size

It's more about pride for Roberto (Photo: YouTube)

Research reveals why women regret one night stands more than men

There are multiple theories that seek to explain this (Photo: AFP)

People who date frequently should consider ‘sex detox’, say experts

The person or couple can concentrate on the emotional aspect of the relationship rather than the physical needs only. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham