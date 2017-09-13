Lifestyle, Sex and Relationship

Marriage affects sense of taste, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 10:24 am IST
According to study, years of shared meals change what couples find appealing so that over time, their taste buds become similar.
The study conducted at the University of Wroclaw, is the first to show that couples change their food preferences after years of dining together. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The study conducted at the University of Wroclaw, is the first to show that couples change their food preferences after years of dining together. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study finds that couples who are married for a long time develop a similar sense of taste and smell.

According to the study, years of shared meals are thought to change what they find appealing so that over time, their taste buds become similar.

Studies have already found that eating things more often, like vegetables for fussy children or beer for adults makes us enjoy them more.

The study conducted at the University of Wroclaw, is the first to show that couples change their food preferences after years of dining together.

The Polish researchers, in the article in the journal Appetite say that as partners share a household and a significant proportion of meals, they are more likely to ear similar types of food.

Even though genetics plays a major role in deciding which person likes what kind of food, shared environment and habits, and consequently exposure to similar olfactory and gustatory stimuli, might together shape similar preferences in both partners.'

The study also found that taste and smell preferences were more similar in husbands and wives the longer they had been together.

Lead reasearcher Agata Groyecka, along with her team wrote that dining customs seem to be an important part of the partners’ daily routine.

Study also shows that while in some cases both partners equally change their tastes, as they share the same home and go out to eat with the same friends and family members. But one partner can also try to change the other's diet, in an attempt to make them eat more healthily.

Tags: elderly, couple, eating habits, sense of taste, relationship


Related Stories

Social media reunites elderly couple forced to live apart by social services
A board game for marriage!
Lack of sleep maybe ruining your marriage: study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog raped in Mumbai; man arrested

Incident came to light after Asmita Deshmukh, the resident and secretary of the housing complex went through the last few days CCTV footage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pragyan Ojha and Sourav Ganguly-led CAB’s cold war continues; here’s what happened

Pragyan Ojha, who played 2 seasons for Bengal, wanted to return to Hyderabad but has not been granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) by CAB. (Photo: PTI)
 

Actor Rana Daggubati is co-owner of Futsal team Telugu Tigers

Actor Rana Daggubati (centre) at a press conference to launch Telugu Tigers as businessman Kiran Kumar (left), Premier Futsal League chairman Xavier Britto (second from left) and vice-chairman Vimala Britto look on. (Photo: DC)
 

Shocking: Mother locks her two toddlers in filthy cages, covered in fleas

Bonniwell described the children as being filthy, with multiple bug bites and being infested with lice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucky escape for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, survives car accident

The Police said that despite the accident, Raina did not suffer any injuries.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sex and Relationship

France may soon legalise assisted reproduction for gay women

Current legislation means that gay women with sufficient funds travel abroad for artificial insemination (Photo: Pixabay)

Why women stand infidelity

David Beckham with wife Victoria.

Expert warns sex robots could kill you

Expert warns against robots that are being used for companionship. (Photo: AFP)

Sexy songs enhance sense of touch, says study

Research found that the perception of touch changes with the music being played. (Photo: Pixabay)

Increasing stress is causing low sex drive among Delhiites: study

The psychological frustration was higher among men (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham