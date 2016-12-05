Lifestyle, Sex and Relationship

Long-term singles make perfect partners

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2016, 12:21 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 7:55 am IST
Analysis of data found that single people have more personal growth than those in couples.
One study found that 62 per cent of respondents gained 14 pounds or more after beginning a relationship.
 One study found that 62 per cent of respondents gained 14 pounds or more after beginning a relationship.

You might think the worst possible thing you could admit on a date is that you’ve been single for the past 10 years. But there’s a lot of research suggesting that long-term singletons are great catches — they tend to be happier and healthier than their loved-up counterparts.

So, here are seven reasons to shout about your single status next time you find yourself in a restaurant sharing desert with a stranger. Not literally, of course — inside voice at all times.

Single people have closer social ties
A study from last year found that people who are single are often closer to their parents, siblings, friends, neighbours, and colleagues. This was the case for both women and men.

They’re more successful
Analysis of data found that single people have more personal growth than those in couples, and they’re less likely to give up on making improvements to their lives.

And they’re more likely to think for themselves
The same research also found that single people are less influenced by others than those in relationships.

Single people are fitter
Research has found that those who have never been married get more exercise. This is particularly true for men.

And they’re more fulfilled
Sociologist and author Eric Klinenberg told Mother Jones that the benefits of being single far outweigh the disadvantages. Singletons living alone report that they’re equally or more fulfilled than their more cohabiting counterparts, he said. They are more likely to have active social lives and to be engaged in their communities.

Single people are thinner
One study found that 62 per cent of respondents gained 14 pounds or more after beginning a relationship. That must be all the desert-sharing. Almost a third of couples reported that their main bonding activity was watching television, and one in five said it was eating out.

And they’re happier  
Forget every film and book you’ve ever consumed. If you don’t like arguing in relationships, research has found you might be just as happy out of a relationship as you would be in one.
— Source: www.indy100.com

Tags: partners

Nation Gallery

Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
Bhopal is observing 32nd anniversary of gas leak tragedy on Saturday as 20,000 people died and scores of people were maimed for life after the Methyl Isocyanate gas was leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide on the intervening night of Dec 2 and 3 in 1984. (Photos: PTI)

32 years on, Bhopal gas tragedy victims still await justice
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Madhya Pradesh: Couple wraps up wedding with just tea

The couple registered their marriage at a local court in Ratlam town on Saturday and tied nuptial knot at the Ram temple on Sunday. (Representational image)
 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sex and Relationship

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)

Watching too much porn is causing erectile problems for 1 in 10 men

Too much porn is ruining young healthy men's sex life (Photo: Pixabay)

Women who have more sex can develop better memory

It said chemical signalling reward during orgasm may contribute to memory (Photo: YouTube)

Teacher faces action for having sex with students, rating their 'performance'

The shocking incident led to her being sacked (Photo: AFP)

Alarming rise in sextortion from men through videos, images of sex acts

Boys as young as 11 and men as old as 82 are targeted (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham