Experts reveal why new couples should only see each other twice a week

Just started dating a special someone? Experts say you should only see them twice in a week.

This could be a challenge for almost anyone. A new relationship is always exciting in the beginning and people want to spend as much time as they can with each other.

But if you want something long lasting, experts say the space can do a whole lot of good.

"It's important to stick to twice a week only so that you have plenty of time away from your new date to give your deepest feelings time to percolate up from your subconscious," Scott Carroll, psychiatrist and author of Don’t Settle: How to Marry the Man You Were Meant For, told Bravo TV.

Adding, "These deep feelings are important because they will help you see any issues or problems with your new love interest."

Seeing each other too often and the tendency to rush things can have a negative impact on a relationship, according to Dr Seth Meyers, a licensed clinical psychologist and author. "While some couples may find that they can spend every night together in the very beginning and make it work, this is not a formula that will result in long-term romantic success for most, "he is quoted as saying by Psychology Today.

Seeing a new partner very often also increases the desire to be intimate with each other. "The problem with this dynamic is that seeing each other too frequently at the very beginning forges an illusion of intimacy and dependence, even though each person does know that it takes months - or even years - to truly get to know someone." he explained.