India’s temperature rose by 0.60 degree Celsius over last 110 years

IMD studies have highlighted that extreme events like heat waves have risen in the last 30 years.

New Delhi: India’s temperature has risen by nearly 0.60 degree Celsius over the last 110 years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. “According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in line with rising temperatures across the globe, all India mean temperatures have risen nearly 0.60 degree Celsius over the last 110 years. Further IMD studies have highlighted that extreme events like heat waves have risen in the last 30 years.

“Similarly, trends in extreme rainfall events in last century showed a significant positive trend over the west coast and northwestern parts of the peninsula,” environment minister Anil Madhav Dave said.

The government has launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change in 2008 to deal with climate change.

