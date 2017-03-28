Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

India’s temperature rose by 0.60 degree Celsius over last 110 years

New Delhi: India’s temperature has risen by nearly 0.60 degree Celsius over the last 110 years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. “According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in line with rising temperatures across the globe, all India mean temperatures have risen nearly 0.60 degree Celsius over the last 110 years. Further IMD studies have highlighted that extreme events like heat waves have risen in the last 30 years.

“Similarly, trends in extreme rainfall events in last century showed a significant positive trend over the west coast and northwestern parts of the peninsula,” environment minister Anil Madhav Dave said.

