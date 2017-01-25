Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

It’s already feeling like summer in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 25, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Hyderabad: From January 22, people have been feeling like it’s summer already during the day, though the day temperature’s rise has been just 0.2 to 0.3 degrees above normal.

But there has been an increase in maximum and minimum temperatures. Usually, January and February are considered winter months and the city should be reporting below 15°C as minimum temperature. But since Sunday, the minimum temperature has been above normal, a departure of over 3°C. Monday reported 17°C.

The weathermen, however, don’t consider this as withdrawal of winter, by factors such as a change in the direction of wind and trough flow in the Bay of Bengal, which causes fluctuations in the temperatures. Also, due to no formation of clouds, the ground is receiving maximum radiation, thus the days are turning hotter.

This year January has so far witnessed no dip in temperatures. “Presently the state is receiving warm winds from a north-easterly direction. Winds coming from north-west are much cooler, so the temperature drops. Another factor is the trough of flow (low-pressure area) formed over south-west Bay of Bengal. Though this does not have a direct impact on AP and Telangana, it can cause fluctuations in the temperatures,” said a weather department official.  

The Director of Indian Meteorological department, Hyderabad said, “There is no particular date for winter to withdraw from the state. However, from this day onwards there will be a gradual rise in the maximum temperatures, it is  really a normal phenomenon during this time.”

He added: “There is no major change in minimum reading over Telangana either. Throughout the state, dry weather prevailed on Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Tuesday was 30.8°C and minimum was a cool 16.8°C.

