Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

This beetle has a weaponized penis with spines that aids mating

AFP
Published May 24, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 9:11 am IST
The change can be attributed to evolution and to decrease competition
The female tract has grown thicker across generations in response to the male evolution making the spines less able to pierce the tissue. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The female tract has grown thicker across generations in response to the male evolution making the spines less able to pierce the tissue. (Photo: Pixabay)

Paris: Evolution works in mysterious ways, especially when it comes to sex. Behold the humble and homely seed beetle, an insect that has successfully spread to every continent on the planet except Antarctica.

The male of the species, it has long been known, boasts an imposing member resembling a medieval, spike-studded ball mounted on a metal shaft. Ouch.
"The penis is covered in hundreds of sharp spines which pierce the female reproductive tract during mating," explained Liam Dougherty, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Western Australia in Crawley, and lead author of a study that asks a deceptively simple question: how do females cope?

The answer -- based on a decade of laboratory experiments spanning 100 seed beetle generations -- reveals a remarkable story of adaptation, and an evolutionary tit-for-tat that Dougherty likens to a "sexual 'arms race'.""When males evolved to increase male harm, the females co-evolved to reduce that harm," and in more ways than one, Dougherty told AFP. 

To begin with, the female tract grew thicker across generations, "making the spines less able to pierce the tissue," he explained.Lady beetles confronted with ever more dangerous male gear also developed new immune responses, one giving them more protection against infection, and another allowing their damaged tissue to heal faster.

The findings, published Wednesday in the British Royal Society journal Proceedings B, provide rare evidence of how "traumatic mating," as it is sometimes called, can simultaneously drive adaptive mutations in both sexes.
But this fascinating evolutionary pas-de-deux still leaves begging a fundamental question: what is the raison d'etre of a male sex organ that reduces female lifespan and perhaps reproductive output? What, in other words, would Darwin have to say? Some biologists have suggested that the weaponized genitalia reduce the chances of females coupling with other males.

Pain sex

But female seed beetles do, in fact, mate with more than one partner. More likely, says Dougherty, is that spines on the male organ changed to increase the number of eggs fertilised compared to competitors.

In either case, "the female well-being is sacrificed at the expense of male fitness," he added. "Traumatic mating has evolved because it increases male fertilisation success."The scientists also speculated that deeper holes made by longer spines allow chemicals ejaculated by the male that influence female behaviour, and make her more pliant, to more quickly find their way to the brain.

Seed beetles are not the only creatures prone to male-on-female pain sex. The best known example is probably the bed bug. Its penis -- which looks like a hooked hypodermic needle -- pierces the females abdomen, injecting sperm directly into the body cavity. Nor are females always on the receiving end. Several species of spider practice sexual cannibalism in which larger lady arachnids eat their mates -- but only after the deed is done.

For the seed beetle experiment, the insects were gathered from 13 locations around the world -- including Benin, Brazil, California, Nigeria, South India and Yemen -- and raised separately under identical laboratory conditions.The scientists were thus able to show that changes across generations in each sex's genitalia, which varied from population to population, were interdependent.

Many animal species display low levels of sexual conflict, but such behaviour rarely leads to the full-on "arms race" escalation seen in seed beetles, Dougherty noted."It is still unclear how important sexual conflict is in driving evolutionary change in the animal kingdom," he said.

Tags: beetles, mating in animals, mating in beetles

Related Stories

The average time for ejaculation is five and half minutes (Photo: AFP)

Men can last five minutes longer during sex with new penis wipes

The wipes desensitise the penis without completely numbing it and are a simple solution.
22 May 2017 4:59 PM
It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

The P-shot is available for Rs 80000 a jab and can also increase sensitivity for stronger erections.
17 Apr 2017 4:49 PM
Most men are unhappy with their size because of the ridiculous image set by porn films. (Photo: AFP)

Men, you don’t have to worry if this is the size of your penis

This is quite surprising
01 Apr 2017 2:11 PM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking! Samsung Galaxy S8’s iris scanning security hacked with a simple photo

All it took them is a simple point and shoot camera, a laser printer and a contact lens to get through Samsung’s iris scanning security.
 

This Indonesian female Muslim is using humour to tackle social evils

The comic's jokes touch on topics ranging from Jakarta's recent religiously-charged election to sex and alcohol. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung confirms to showcase stretchable OLED this week

Photo: Samsung Display
 

Sachin Tendulkar's biopic made tax-free in Odisha

Sachin Tendulkar at the trailer launch of his film.
 

This telescope discovers its first 'strange' signal from space

(Image: CSIRO)
 

Science says: Whale of a mystery solved? How they got so big

Blue Whale
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Pets and Environment

Monsoon mess: Bengaluru drained out

The disturbing aspect of all the chaos was that the authorities seemed once again to be taken by surprise.

World's rarest marine mammal may go extinct in a year: report

A new report which estimates that fewer than 30 individuals may be alive today. (Photo: AFP)

British era hill station to cool searing Ballari

Takat Singh Ranawat, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and S.K. Arun, honorary wildlife warden, in front of the dilapidated Collector's Bungalow atop the Mincheri Hill. (Photo: DC)

Video: Kerala man covers his face with 60,000 stinging bees

He is the son of an award winning beekeeper (Photo: YouTube)

Thailand has an obese monkey called 'Uncle Fat' and he is now on a strict diet

The male long-tailed macaqueis now eating lean protein, fruits and vegetables at a rehabilitation center in Thailand. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham