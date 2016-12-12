Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

ISRO’s meteorological department facility helping in cyclone study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Dec 12, 2016, 2:58 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 2:58 am IST
Heavy rain with 70 kmph winds over Nellore and Chittoor districts from the night of December 11 till December 13 have been forecast.
Nellore: Besides regular bulletins from IMD, Nellore district administration is also gathering information from ISRO’s meteorological department located in Satish Dhawan Space Centre because of the accuracy in regional level forecast from the facility which is exclusively meant for forecasting weather conditions especially to plan satellite launches.

District authorities have been focusing on areas close to DV Sathram, Sullurpeta and Tada mandals because of SHAR forecast over possible landfall between Pulicat lake and Chennai city.

As of now, weather forecast from SHAR, suggest, landfall over south of Nellore district or North Tamil Nadu likely near Ponneri located close to Chennai City on Monday evening. Heavy rain with 70 kmph winds over Nellore and Chittoor districts from the night of December 11 till December 13 have been forecast.

As per the forecast, moderate to heavy rains over Kadapa and Ananthapur districts during 12th to 13th Dec and light to moderate rains with 50 kmph winds over Coastal east & west Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and Guntur from 11th afternoon to 13th.

“We too have equipment similar to IMD and calculate different parameters for weather predictions. However our concentration is on our immediate vicinity while IMD focus is on entire county” a Shar official said.

Meanwhile Nellore district Collector R. Muthyala Raju said he would take stern action against the officials posted for cyclone duties in case of loss of life or property because of their negligence.

During a review with the officials of different departments in his chambers here on Sunday, he hinted about heavy rainfall forecast in Tada, Sullurpeta,DV Sathram, Chittamuru and Vakadu mandals during next 36 hours in view of the likelihood of the cyclone crossing the coast near Chennai on Monday afternoon.

He said they have taken precautionary measures in 225 habitations in 11 costal mandals based on the experience during heavy rains last year. Meanwhile Nellore Mayor SK Abdul Aziz also alerted all the Civic body officials to keep a tab on low-lying areas and shift the people to nearest shelters wherever necessary.

Tags: satish dhawan space centre, meteorological department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore

