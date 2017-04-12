Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

Madhya Pradesh to ban plastic bags to save cows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 12, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Use of polythene and plastic carry bags has already been restricted in tourist places and holy cities in the state.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier dropped hints to make the state polythene free while addressing the Republic Day parade here on January 26.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to ban the use of polythene and plastic bags in the state from May 1 to arrest growing trend of cattle deaths, caused by consumption of the synthetic product.

Use of polythene and plastic carry bags has already been restricted in tourist places and holy cities in the state since January one this year.

“It has been decided to ban use of polythene and plastic carry bags in the state from May 1 in the interest of environment as well as to prevent deaths of cattle caused by consumption of these materials,” state parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier dropped hints to make the state polythene free while addressing the Republic Day parade here on January 26. “Polythene materials cause danger to environment and lives of cattle,” he had said.

“Anybody caught using polythene carry bags will be punished after the ban on their use came into force in the state,” he said.

The decision came in the wake of directives by National Green Tribunal in Madhya Prasad, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to ban use of polythene bags nearly four years ago.

