search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

Biofuel stoves are more polluting, claims study

AP
Published Jan 4, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Scientists claim particulate emissions from India stoves are underestimated.
Researchers say further investigation is needed to evaluate the exact effect of cookstove emissions on the climate and health.
 Researchers say further investigation is needed to evaluate the exact effect of cookstove emissions on the climate and health.

Washington: Traditional cookstoves, widely used in the rural parts of India, may be producing much higher levels of particulate emissions than previously estimated, causing a detrimental impact on the country's environment and health of residents, a study has found.

The research, published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, was the culmination of field studies conducted in India. In December 2015, the researchers spent 20 days running a series of tests in Raipur, where more than three-quarters of the families use cookstoves to prepare their meals.

 

Scientists, including tho-se from Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University in Raipur and the Indian Institute of Tropical Metrology (IITM) in Pune, burned a wide variety of biofuels acquired from different parts of India, cooked different meals in a number of varying ventilation situations.

They recorded the resulting emission levels using high- tech particle measurement devices.

“Our project findings quantitatively show that particulate emissions from cookstoves in India have been underestimated,” said Rajan Chakr-abarty, assistant professor at Washington University.

The results were startling, researchers said. In some cases, more than twice the emission levels were detected when compared to the previous lab findings.

“Traditional cookstove burning is one of the largest source of pollutants in India. We found it's a really big problem; this is revising what people knew for decades,” Mr Chakrabarty said.

While further investigation is needed to evaluate the exact effect of cookstove emissions on the climate and health, the researchers say their work lays the foundation for further improving the process by which those effects are evaluated and measured. “We went in with some real advanced instruments to map out detailed information on the emissions,” said Pratim Biswas, professor at Washington University.

“We also used low cost sensors that we developed. A large number of these could be simultaneously deployed to provide information on the spread of the plume. It's not about taking a single reading,” said Mr Biswas.

Tags: cookstoves, atmospheric chemistry and physics, raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabby's star dimming is not happening beacuse of an alien spaceship

The data showed less dimming in the star’s red light than in its blue light, and a large opaque object would dim all colours of light equally when passing in front of a star. (Photo: Reuters)
 

All PCs, smartphones under huge security threat; download bug fix immediately!

The defect affects the so-called kernel memory on Intel x86 processor chips manufactured over the past decade.
 

Alcohol consumption could cause cancer by permanently damaging genes: Study

New study explains how alcohol consumption could cause cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the latest on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli ahead of player retention

Virat Kohli, yet to taste a triumph as captain in IPL in spite of his extremely successful run as national captain, and 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni are expected to be shoo-ins when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings decide which players they are retaining in the squad for the next three seasons – 2018 to 2020. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Being rich and boozy adds years to your life

The findings indicate that the effects of alcohol differ depending on the socioeconomic position of the drinker. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Dhoni, Kohli, CSK, RCB and more; this could be teams’ player retention plan

While the Indian Premier League 2018 players’ auction will one of the biggest, it will become even more intense as the name of the retained cricketers by the eight IPL teams will be announced on January 4, Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Pets and Environment

Cookstoves used widely in rural India more polluting than thought: Study

The research, published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, was the culmination of field studies conducted in India. (Photo: Pixabay)

Experts explain reason for big chill in a warmer world

Obdulio Arenas, of Paterson, N.J., uses a cell phone to capture a selfie in front of the partially frozen falls at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Paterson, N.J. (Photo: AP)

Foot-and-mouth disease check drive in Kollam

The slaughterhouses and cattle markets in the district will also be brought under scanner as part of the programme. (Representational Image)

A feast for the eyes

Cochin Flower Show

Kollam: Buckingham canal becomes sewage canal

A view of Thangasseri breakwater in Kollam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham