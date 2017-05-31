Karnataka tops in drive against smoking in public places

Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JOYEETA CHAKRAVORTY
Published May 31, 2017, 3:08 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 3:09 am IST
"Enforcement is an important wing of awareness and laws can bring about social change if used in the right way," said Dr U S Vishal Rao.
 Representational (Photo: Pixabay)

Bengaluru: The State has topped in its drive to prevent smoking in public places by strictly implementing Section-4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA). As per the Section, "No person shall smoke in any public place, provided that in a hotel having thirty rooms or a restaurant having a seating capacity of thirty people or more and in the airports, where a separate provision for smoking area or space may be made." In 2016-17 the state had fined 1,46,832 people, the highest in the country, and the fine amount collected was Rs 1.60 crore.

"Enforcement is an important wing of awareness and laws can bring about social change if used in the right way," said Dr U S Vishal Rao, Oncologist and Member of the state government’s high power committee for tobacco control. However, COTPA implementation has so far been restricted to urban and semi-urban areas and the state health department is looking towards implementing it in rural areas as well.

