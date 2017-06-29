Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Digital dating abuse more towards girls, says study

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Researchers say girls may be suffering more emotional consequences than boys
Study says girls report more negative emotional responses (Photo: Pixabay)
 Study says girls report more negative emotional responses (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington DC: With usage of social media or texting as a means of abuse becoming a growing problem among teenagers, a new study has found that girls may be suffering more severe emotional consequences than boys.

Researchers at the University of Michigan and University of California-Santa Barbara examined the impact of gender on high schoolers' experience of digital dating abuse behaviours, which include use of cell phones or internet to harass, control, pressure or threaten a dating partner.

Overall, teens experience this digital dating abuse at similar rates, but girls reported that they were more upset by these behaviours and reported more negative emotional responses.

"Although digital dating abuse is potentially harmful for all youth, gender matters," said lead author Lauren Reed.

The study involved 703 Midwest high school students who reported the frequency of digital dating abuse, if they were upset by the "most recent" incidents, and how they responded. Students completed the surveys between December 2013 and March 2014.

Participants reported sending and receiving at least 51 text messages per day, and spending an average of 22 hours per week using social media. Most participants reported that they text/texted their current or most recent dating partner frequently.

The survey asked teens to indicate the frequency of experiencing several problematic digital behaviours with a dating partner, including "pressured me to sext" (sending a sexual or naked photo), sent a threatening message, looked at private information to check up on me without permission, and monitored whereabouts and activities.

Girls indicated more frequent digital sexual coercion victimization, and girls and boys reported equal rates of digital monitoring and control, and digital direct aggression. When confronted with direct aggression, such as threats and rumor spreading, girls responded by blocking communication with their partner. Boys responded in similar fashion when they experienced digital monitoring and control behaviors, the study showed.

Boys often treat girls as sexual objects, which contributes to the higher rates of digital sexual coercion, as boys may feel entitled to have sexual power over girls, said co-author Richard Tolman.

Girls, on the other hand, are expected to prioritize relationships, which can lead to more jealousy and possessiveness, he said. Thus, they may be more likely to monitor boys' activities.

The study appears in the Journal of Adolescence.

Tags: digital abuse, digital abuse more in girls, social media, negative emotions

 




Related Stories

Representational image

New system detects sarcasm on social media

The system, called Sarcasm SIGN (sarcasm Sentimental Interpretation GeNerator), turns sarcastic sentences into honest, non-sarcastic ones.
24 Jun 2017 6:02 PM
Article 19A of the constitution provides freedom of speech which is the right to express one’s opinion freely without any fear through any form.

Net effect: Nothing like ‘personal opinion’ on social media

Cops can book a case when content is defamatory.
22 Jun 2017 1:06 AM
Nicky Kriel

Social media offers level playing field: UK expert

The social media will enable a person to have conversation before he/she decides to take a decision on their destination.
10 Jun 2017 2:57 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.
 

Moto E4 to launch soon; prices start at Rs 8,700

Moto E4 packs a 5-inch HD display (720 x 1280 pixel resolutions) and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. (Image: Moto E4 smartphone)
 

Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have their own individuality: Shikhar Dhawan

"Everyone has their own individuality and character. Anil Bhai, Dhoni Bhai and Virat, of course all are different," said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Anil Kumble stepping down as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Cricket Australia warn players over unemployment as pay row deadline looms

The likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are huge names on the subcontinent and would be in big demand. (Photo: AP)
 

5-yr-old girl offers her piggy bank to cops as ‘bribe’ in Meerut

(Representational image)
 

Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Yoga risky? Study reveals why

While yoga can be beneficial it can also result in musculoskeletal pain. (Photo: Pixabay)

How older adults are risking early death

Taking more that five medication could be harmful to older adults. (Photo: Pixabay)

Man looks like child due to bizarre condition

This Croational man's real age is 23. (Photo: Facebook / Tomislav Jurcec)

Craving mushrooms? Think again

Shiitake mushrooms (Photo: Pixabay)

Woman's tongue falls out due to misdiagnosis

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham