Menstrual disorders can be cured with the help of yoga

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 9:08 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 9:14 am IST
It can help ease the uncomfortable feeling when affected by amenorrhea, oligomenorrhea and dysmenorrhea
It helps enhance enhance the mood, reduce pain while increasing wellbeing and a heightened relaxation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 It helps enhance enhance the mood, reduce pain while increasing wellbeing and a heightened relaxation. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington D.C.: You may want to add yoga to your routine as a recent study has suggested that asanas can help ward off menstrual disorders.

The systematic review of the published literature on yoga practice and common menstrual disorders found that all of the studies evaluated reported a beneficial effect and reduced symptoms.

Jennifer Oates from King's College London, U.K., assessed the evidence from 15 published studies on the effects of yoga practice on problems such as amenorrhea, oligomenorrhea, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Enhanced mood, reduced pain, increased wellbeing and a heightened relaxation response were among the improved outcomes reported by women who participated in a yoga intervention.The study is published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

"While the heterogeneity of the studies presented the authors with limitations, patients can take solace that the studies uniformly found value regardless of the intensity and type of yoga intervention," commented The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine Editor-in-Chief John Weeks.

