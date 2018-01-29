search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

10 foods to prevent heart disease

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Find out what you should be eating and how much of it on a daily basis.
10 foods to prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)
 10 foods to prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)

Heart disease is becoming a growing problem around the world and poor diet is a huge contributing factor.

This is because an unhealthy diet increases the levels of cholesterol. Eating foods packed with various fats like trans from processed foods to those derived from animals like eggs is not good for our heart health.

 

Various studies have shown just what a difference a diet change can make on one's health.

One in particular, is a study that found one fast-food meal is all it takes to "stiffen your arteries within hours, halving their ability to relax normally", the Daily Mail reported.

However, research has also found switching to plant-based diets can reverse the damage for patients with heart disease at an advanced stage. Researchers found that when people stopped consuming artery-clogging diets, their bodies began to heal and dissolve some of the build up of plaque.

Dr Michael Greger, a physician and expert in lifestyle and diet shared the foods we should be consuming everyday to keep our hearts healthy, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

1. Beans/legumes (three servings)

2. Berries (one large handful)

3. Other fruit  (three servings)

 

A post shared by Gerard de Moragas (@gerarddms) on

4. Cruciferous vegetables (one serving)

Studies show plant-based diets can reduce your stroke risk because it is packed with antioxidants that can fight free radicals that trigger damage in your body.

5. Greens (two servings)

6. Other vegetables  (two servings)

A vegetable like beetroot is a great source of vegetable nitrates, which helps lower blood pressure and improves blood flow.

7. Flaxseeds/linseeds (one tablespoon)

Patients ate flaxseeds daily for six months lowered their blood pressure drastically, the report revealed. You can sprinkle it over a salad or soup.

 

A post shared by Angelika Elsik (@angelikaels) on

8. Nuts and seeds (one handful)

9. Herbs and spices ( a quarter of a teaspoon)

 

A post shared by cultureshoppe (@cultureshoppe) on

10. Wholegrains (three servings)

Harvard University researchers found people who eat more whole grains live longer. This is because it has been found to reduce risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and stroke.

11. Exercise (90 minutes)

Giving your body a good workout is equally important as what you put in your body. It may sound trite, but nutrition and exercise really do go hand in hand.

Tags: heart disease, plant-based diet, food, health, junk food, stroke, heart health, exercise


Related Stories

Early puberty can cause heart diseases
Researchers discover link between heart disease and early periods, menopause
Here's how coconut oil could reduce risk of heart disease


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Shocking image of truck driver shows damage due to sun exposure over 28 years

The skin had thickened due to UV rays which had passed through the truck’s window (Photo: YouTube)

Heavy bleeding during periods could be a thing of the past

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the UK identified a key protein called HIF-1 that could explain why heavy bleeding occurs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here are 7 memory skills to make you smarter, say experts

Lots of the techniques for learning that one picks up as youngsters do not help with long-term recall. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stroke survivors can eat their way to better memory, says study

The foods that promote brain health, including vegetables, berries, fish and olive oil, are included in the MIND diet. (Photo: Pixabay)

Menopause hormone changes worsen rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, says study

Women experience rheumatoid arthritis at a rate three times greater than men, and also have more severe decline and increased disability. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham