 LIVE !  :  Sania Mirza has won three mixed doubles titles so far, the last being the 2014 US Open with Brazilian Bruno Soares. (Photo: AP) Live: Sania Mirza loses in Australian Open mixed doubles final
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Scientists find brain hormone that triggers fat burning process: study

ANI
Published Jan 29, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 11:11 am IST
The hormone specifically and selectively stimulates fat metabolism, without any effect on food intake.
This was basic science that unlocked an interesting mystery (Photo: AFP)
 This was basic science that unlocked an interesting mystery (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Scientists, have identified a brain hormone that can trigger fat burning in the gut. Researchers from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in the US found a brain hormone that specifically and selectively stimulates fat metabolism, without any effect on food intake.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, in animal models could have implications for future pharmaceutical development.

"This was basic science that unlocked an interesting mystery," said senior author Supriya Srinivasan, an Indian origin researcher and a member of the TSRI.

The researchers experimented with roundworms called C. elegans, which are often used as model organisms in biology.

These worms have simpler metabolic systems than humans, but their brains produce many of the same signaling molecules, leading many researchers to believe that findings in C. elegans may be relevant for humans.

They deleted genes in C. elegans to see if they could interrupt the path between brain serotonin and fat burning. This process of elimination led them to a gene that codes for a neuropeptide hormone named FLP-7 (pronounced "flip 7").

They found that the mammalian version of FLP-7 (called Tachykinin) had been identified 80 years ago as a peptide that triggered muscle contractions when dribbled on pig intestines.

The next step in the new study was to determine how FLP-7 was directly linked to serotonin levels in the brain.

The study revealed that FLP-7 was, indeed, secreted from neurons in the brain in response to elevated serotonin levels. FLP-7 then travels through the circulatory system to start the fat burning process in the gut.

The newly discovered fat-burning pathway works like this - a neural circuit in the brain produces serotonin in response to sensory cues, such as food availability. This signals another set of neurons to begin producing FLP-7 and then activates a receptor in intestinal cells and the intestines begin turning fat into energy.

Tags: health and well being, fat burning, hormone

Related Stories

Osteoporosis is a progressive condition in which bones become structurally weak and are more likely to fracture or break. (Representational Image)

Menopausal hormone therapy may improve bone health: study

It is the first study to show that the bone health benefits persist for at least two years after women stops the treatment.
18 Nov 2016 4:14 PM
Spirituality is complex and affected by many factors. (Photo: AFP)

'Love hormone' can make men more spiritual: study

Participants reported a greater sense of spirituality shortly after taking oxytocin.
22 Sep 2016 7:14 PM
Women of reproductive age are twice as likely as men to suffer from complications related to the influenza virus. (Credit: YouTube)

Sex hormone may protect women from worst effects of the flu

Understanding the role that progesterone appears to play in repairing lung cells could really be important for women's health.
16 Sep 2016 9:25 PM

World Gallery

They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushant removes surname from Twitter to protest against Padmavati slapgate

Sushant was last seen in the uber-successful 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
 

Padmavati slapgate: SLB's team sends out official statement on the controversy

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.
 

KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap

Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.
 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Dr Digumarti Raghunadharao: Earning in smiles

I had pioneered the phase 1 trials in new cancer drugs and completed over 84 clinical trials since 1993: Dr Digumarti Raghunadharao.

Research suggests safer, effective way to improve stroke treatments

The standard of care for treating strokes caused by blood clots involves the therapeutic infusion of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) -- an enzyme that helps dissolve clots. (Photo: AFP)

Patients with type 1 diabetes may need to check ketones more often

If high glucose levels and ketones remain untreated, there is an increased risk for a life-threatening condition called diabetic ketoacidosis. (Photos: Pixabay)

Vitamin A deficiency in pregnant women ups risk of Alzheimer's for child

Supplements given to newborns with low levels of vitamin A could be effective in slowing the degenerative brain disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Putting billboards of healthy foods can break unhealthy eating habits

If people are constantly seeing the billboards they will think twice before eating anything unhealthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham