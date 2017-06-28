Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Re-using plastic bottles a bad idea, say experts

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 10:35 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Plastic bottle being constantly replenished have harmful bacteria and leach chemicals
Re-using plastic bottles exposes people to chemicals and bacteria (Photo: Pixabay)
 Re-using plastic bottles exposes people to chemicals and bacteria (Photo: Pixabay)

London: While drinking plenty of water is good, refilling that plastic bottle again and again could actually be doing more harm than good.

That's because the plastic bottle you're constantly replenishing isn't made to be re-filled - meaning it could have the potential to leach chemicals and harbour harmful bacteria.

In particular, there have been concerns about Bisphenol A (BPA) - a controversial chemical, which is used in the manufacture of plastics and is thought to interfere with sex hormones.

"Certain chemicals found in plastic bottles can have effects on every system in our bodies,' Dr Marilyn Glenville warned Good Housekeeping.

"They can affect ovulation, and increase our risk of hormonally driven problems like PCOS, endometriosis and breast cancer, among other things."

It's a sentiment shared by the NHS too, which has confirmed BPA has the potential to migrate into beverages. However, they have suggested that more research is required into the affects of the chemical on humans.

It said: "The science is not yet completely clear on how BPA may affect humans. BPA may mimic hormones and interfere with the endocrine system of glands, which release hormones around the body.

"Those calling for a ban suggest that it may be a factor in a rising numbers of human illnesses, such as breast cancer, heart disease and genital birth defects."

But aside from this, there is another potentially worrying side effect of topping up your water bottle - bacteria.

In a study conducted by Treadmill Reviews, researchers lab-tested water bottles after each had been used by an athlete for a week and found that the highest number of bacteria reached over 900,000 colony forming units per square cm on average.

Worryingly, that's more bacteria than the average toilet seat.

It also found that 60 per cent of the germs they found on the water bottles were able to people sick.

So what can you do to avoid becoming ill?

It's simple really - don't re-use disposable bottles. Drink from them once and then recycle.

It's also a great idea to buy BPA-free plastic bottles where possible or invest in a refillable one made out of glass or stainless steel.

Tags: plastic bottle, bacteria, leach chemicals, re-using plastic bottles

 




Related Stories

The cleanest of the bottles was a straw top (Photo: AFP)

Drinking from a plastic bottle might be the same as drinking from a toilet: study

The research found that unwashed plastic bottles can have the amount of bacteria found on a toilet seat.
15 Aug 2016 2:22 PM
The chemical bisphenol A (BPA), a hormone disruptor, is linked to an unborn child's increased risk of obesity. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pregnant women drinking from plastic bottle up risk of baby being obese

Constant exposure to the chemical in the bottle can interfere with the endocrine system by mimicking estrogen
08 Feb 2017 8:37 AM
Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

The snake was unharmed after it managed to spit out the bottle and villagers rejoiced.
29 May 2017 6:50 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Champions Trophy: Imad Wasim reveals how Mickey Arthur went gaga over Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred against arch-rivals India as Pakistan won the final by 180 runs to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. (Photo: AP)
 

Wake up! World's most important PM, Narendra Modi is coming: Israeli daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after adressing the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Washington DC (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

Vivo gives us a glimpse of its display embedded fingerprint sensor

Vivo’s embedded fingerprint technology works on the concept of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which was already announced by Qualcomm earlier and found a place in Xiaomi’s Mi 5S. (Photo: Mashable)
 

Rajinikanth-Akshay to kick-start their innovative 2.0 film promotions in US today

Akshay Kumar, director S. Shankar and Rajinikanth.
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s reaction post Champions Trophy ton

Fakhar Zaman has admitted that he was shocked to see Virat Kohli applaud his century, but also said that he was disappointed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Indian wicket-keeper did not react to his century.(Photo: AP)
 

Sunil Chhetri gets called 4th highest ‘run scorer’ by Keshav Bansal

Keshav Bansal has put a new spin to Sunil Chhetri’s achievement of being the fourth highest active scorer in world football. (Photo: AFP/ DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Woman's tongue falls out due to misdiagnosis

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Less children being adopted, says study

There is just one child available for every nine adoptive parents in India (Photo: Pixabay)

Women with weak pelvic muscle should use electroacupuncture, says study

Acupuncture paired with mild electric currents may relieve a common type of urinary incontinence in women (Photo: Pixabay)

Your child's sleep issues maybe making you depressed

Parental depression can negatively impact children's development. (Photo: Pixabay)

Avoid early menopause by eating this

Representational Image (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham