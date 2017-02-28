Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

New drugs urgently needed to fight 12 superbugs: WHO

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
Antibiotic resistance is growing, and we are fast running out of treatment options.
New antibiotics targeting this priority list of pathogens will help to reduce deaths due to resistant infections around the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
 New antibiotics targeting this priority list of pathogens will help to reduce deaths due to resistant infections around the world. (Photo: Pixabay)

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published its first ever list of antibiotic-resistant "priority pathogens" - a catalogue of 12 families of bacteria
that pose the greatest threat to human health.

The list was drawn up in a bid to guide and promote research and development (R&D) of new antibiotics, as part of WHO's efforts to address growing global resistance to antimicrobial medicines. The list highlights in particular the threat of
gram-negative bacteria that are resistant to multiple antibiotics.

These bacteria have built-in abilities to find new ways to resist treatment and can pass along genetic material that allows other bacteria to become drug-resistant as well. "Antibiotic resistance is growing, and we are fast running out of treatment options. If we leave it to market forces alone, the new antibiotics we most urgently need are not going to be developed in time," said Marie-Paule Kieny,
WHO's Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Innovation.

The WHO list is divided into three categories according to the urgency of the need for new antibiotics: critical, high and medium priority. The most critical group of all includes multi-drug resistant bacteria that pose a particular threat in hospitals, nursing homes, and among patients whose care requires devices
such as ventilators and blood catheters.

They include Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas and various Enterobacteriaceae (including Klebsiella, E coli, Serratia, and Proteus). They can cause severe and often deadly infections such as bloodstream infections and pneumonia. These bacteria have become resistant to a large number of antibiotics, including carbapenems and third generation cephalosporins - the best available antibiotics for treating multi-drug resistant bacteria, WHO said.

The second and third tiers in the list - the high and medium priority categories - contain other increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that cause more common diseases such as gonorrhoea and food poisoning caused by salmonella. The list is intended to spur governments to put in place policies that incentivise basic science and advanced R&D by both publicly funded agencies and the private sector investing in new antibiotic discovery, WHO said.

Tuberculosis - whose resistance to traditional treatment has been growing in recent years - was not included in the list because it is targeted by other, dedicated programmes. Other bacteria that were not included, such as streptococcus A and B and chlamydia, have low levels of resistance to existing treatments and do not currently pose a significant public health threat.

"New antibiotics targeting this priority list of pathogens will help to reduce deaths due to resistant infections around the world," said Prof Evelina Tacconelli, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Tubingen in Germany.

Tags: superbugs, antibiotics, antibiotics resistance

Related Stories

Blasting deadly bacteria with drugs designed to kill them is helping to fuel the problem of antibiotic resistance. (Photo: Pixabay)

'Noxious weed' may help fight superbugs: study

Traditional healers in the Amazon have used the Brazilian peppertree for hundreds of years to treat infections of the skin and soft tissues
13 Feb 2017 6:12 PM
The superbugs can easily beat the current treatments and scientists are worried they will not find a cure soon enough to beat this strong parasites. (Photo: Pixabay)

Malaria superbugs threaten global malaria control, scientists say

Malaria parasites that can beat off the best current treatments have been found in Cambodia and other neighbouring
02 Feb 2017 11:58 AM
A naturally occurring predatory bacterium is able to work with the immune system to clear multi-drug resistant Shigella infections in zebrafish. (Representational Image)

Predatory bacteria may wipe out 'superbugs': study

Shigella infection is responsible for over 160 million illnesses and over one million deaths every year.
28 Nov 2016 5:55 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai University software changes student’s name from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’

Mumbai University (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Sexting bigger fear than drinking for UK parents: study

The threat from online dangers has grown far more quickly than society's response to them. (Photo: Pixabay)

Fruit flies can build resistance to toxins, found in mushrooms: study

Fruit fly species have adapted many niche preferences, such as a tolerance for alpha-amanitin, a toxin found in the Amanita genus of poisonous mushrooms. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Interactive health apps may inspire you stay fit

Health apps are better able to motivate you stay fit. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sedentary lifestyle may cause hard-to-treat heart failure

This study shows that the association is more pronounced for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, the type of heart failure. (Photo: Pixabay)

Magnesium pills may not help with night-time leg cramps: study

Magnesium is found in a variety of foods like leafy greens, fish, nuts and whole grains (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham