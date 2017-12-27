Visakhapatnam: King George Hospital ready for surgeries on HIV positive patients

Visakhapatnam: Year 2017 was a remarkable one in the history of King George Hospital (KGH) for successfully performing a heart surgery to an HIV positive woman. Dr K. Sagar Babu, a cardiac surgeon who has done the surgery, says that the hospital is well prepared to save more such patients in the coming years.

According to the city-based NGOs, the government hospital has dared to do heart surgery to an AIDS patient when other hospitals in the state had refused to do the same in the past eight years. The patient had received around Rs 1.9 lakh from the then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy in 2014.

After having the angiogram test in a private hospital, the patient was quoted Rs 3.5 lakh for the surgery. During that time, NGO Vihaan Consortium and a local voluntary organisation Balamma Foundation intervened into the matter. They urged the KGH doctors to perform the surgery. Last month, Dr Sagar Babu successfully performed the surgery and discharged the patient in seven days. He said the hospital has taken all the necessary care so that the disease will not spread to other patients. While doing the operation, he has gone for double sterilisation of the instruments and used disposable items more.