Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Virtual reality may help restore movement in damaged limbs

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 3:02 pm IST
The research may be applied to patients in physical therapy programs who have lost the strength or control of one hand.
The researchers are currently examining the applicability of their novel VR training scheme to stroke patients. (Representational Image)
 The researchers are currently examining the applicability of their novel VR training scheme to stroke patients. (Representational Image)

Jerusalem: Scientists have developed a novel training regime that combines virtual reality and traditional physical therapy to help rehabilitate impaired limbs by allowing the healthy ones to 'lead by example'.

Researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel said that the research may be applied to patients in physical therapy programs who have lost the strength or control of one hand. "Patients suffering from hemiparesis - the weakness or
paralysis of one of two paired limbs - undergo physical therapy, but this therapy is challenging, exhausting, and usually has a fairly limited effect," said lead investigator Roy Mukamel of TAU.

"Our results suggest that training with a healthy hand through a virtual reality intervention provides a promising way to repair mobility and motor skills in an impaired limb," said Mukamel. As many as 53 healthy participants completed baseline tests to assess the motor skills of their hands, then strapped on virtual reality headsets that showed simulated versions of their hands.

The virtual reality technology presented the participants with a "mirror image" of their hands - when they moved their real right hand, their virtual left hand would move. In the first experiment, participants completed a series of finger movements with their right hands, while the screen showed their "virtual" left hands moving instead. In the next, participants placed motorised gloves on
their left hands, which moved their fingers to match the motions of their right hands.

Again, the headsets presented the virtual left hands moving instead of their right hands. The research team found that when subjects practiced finger movements with their right hands while watching their left hands on 3D virtual reality headsets, they could use their left hands more efficiently after the exercise. However, the most notable improvements occurred when the virtual reality screen showed the left hand moving while in reality the motorised glove moved the hand.

"We need to show a way to obtain high-performance gains relative to other, more traditional types of therapies," said Mukamel. "If we can train one hand without voluntarily moving it and still show significant improvements in the motor skills of
that hand, we have achieved the ideal," Mukamel added. The researchers are currently examining the applicability of their novel VR training scheme to stroke patients. The research was published in the journal Cell Reports.

Tags: virtual reality, stroke

World Gallery

The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
These are the political figures who stepped down from the pedestal.

Yearender 2016: Leaders who stepped down from office
A massive explosion gutted Mexico's biggest fireworks market, killing at least 29 people and injuring 70.

Explosion rocks Mexico's fireworks market killing dozens
Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Porn-stars talk about what sex position makes them orgasm

Porn-stars got candid about their sexuality off the screen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Things you need to talk about with your partner for great sex

Discussing post-honeymoon period plans is also crucial (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Painter's death on Padmavati set: Union to issue notice to SLB seeking compensation

Union General Secretary Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav has said the union will issue a notice to Bhansali and seek damages to the painter's family at the earliest.
 

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia stands by his side as he cuts his birthday cake

Salman Khan turned 51 today.
 

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog unless £13000 ransom is paid

Finn. (Photo: Facebook | Bring Finn Home)
 

New subway station in New York City has public art rarely seen: a gay couple

A mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station shows Thor Stockman, left, and his husband, Patrick Kellogg. (Source: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Cheetahs face extinction as global population crashes

Asiatic cheetah populations have been hit hardest, with fewer than 50 individuals remaining in one isolated pocket of Iran, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Single fathers more likely to report poor mental and physical health

Fathers are generally not perceived of societally as being the ones responsible for caregiving in a patriarchal society (Photo: AFP)

Obesity harmful to the pregnant

n Requirement of artificially inducing labour and Caesarean section was higher among obese women. (Representational Image)

Young, obese girls make beeline for bariatric operations in Hyderabad

teens were known to walk 5,000 steps a day. But not anymore. (Representational Image)

Mouthwash may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea

Researchers found that the brand of mouthwash known Listerine inhibited the growth of the bacteria known as N. gonorrhea. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham