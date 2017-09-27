Tamil Nadu raises concern over rising cases of dengue

Municipal administration minister S. P. Velumani and health minister C. Vijayabaskar at Rani Annanagar in K.K. Nagar on Tuesday to monitor dengue prevention measures. Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan also seen. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Following two deaths reported in the city during last two days and the number of dengue cases continuing to rise, health department has urged hospitals to follow dengue fever management protocol.

State health department officials along with all government doctors, directors of major corporate hospitals, Indian Medical Association and Indian Academy of Pediatrics held a meeting to sensitize hospitals and medicos on dengue management protocol.

Health minister C. Vijayabhaskar said a probe into the cause of death of dengue patients will be conducted and asked hospitals to adhere to the protocol put forward by World Health Organization (WHO) for the treatment of all fever cases including dengue.

After dengue deaths were reported in Gopalapuram and Neelangarai at private hospitals, city health officials has released an advisory for private hospitals to ensure proper medical management for dengue cases.

As per the government advisory issued to hospitals, patients should be immediately admitted in tertiary care hospitals if they are reported as dengue positive. A decline in platelet count below 50,000 should be immediately put under immediate intensive care.

On the ground level, the local public health authorities have carried out source reduction activities in the localities where death cases were reported recently. “We have carried source reduction in and around 500 meters of where the case was reported. We are carrying out major awareness and cleanliness drive in zone 10 of the corporation covering around 40 blocks that includes distribution of pamphlets, screening residents for fever and distributing Nilavembu kudineer,” said city health officer Dr N Senthilnathan.

He said domestic breeding checks on new construction sites, hospitals, commercial buildings, educational institutions and residential areas are being done. A total fine of Rs 11 lakh has been issued after breeding grounds were discovered at such sites, he said.