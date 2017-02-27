Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Experts warn against prescribing Alzheimer's drug for cognitive impairment

ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Mild cognitive impairment is a transitional state between normal age-related changes in cognition and dementia.
Doctors have often prescribed the drug "off-label" (Photo: AFP)
 Doctors have often prescribed the drug "off-label" (Photo: AFP)

Washington: US researchers have warned, Donepezil, a medication that is approved to treat people with Alzheimer's disease, should not be prescribed for people with mild cognitive impairment, without a genetic test.

Researchers from the University Of California discovered that for people who carry a specific genetic variation, the K-variant of butyrylcholinesterase, or BChE-K donezpezil, could accelerate cognitive decline.

The study has been published in Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
Mild cognitive impairment is a transitional state between normal age-related changes in cognition and dementia.

Because many people with the condition display symptoms similar to those caused by Alzheimer's disease, some physicians prescribe donepezil, which is marketed under the brand name

Donepezil was tested as a possible treatment for mild cognitive impairment in a large, federally funded study published in 2005, but it was not approved by the FDA.

Still, doctors have often prescribed the drug "off-label" -- meaning that it is not approved for that specific disorder -- for their patients with mild cognitive impairment.

The researchers looked at the association between BChE-K and changes in cognitive function. Using two tests that measure cognitive impairment, the Mini-Mental State Examination and the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes.

The findings indicated that people with the genetic variation, who were treated with donepezil had greater changes in their scores than those who took placebos.

They also found that those who took donepezil had a faster cognitive decline than those who took the placebo.

The findings reinforce the importance of physicians discussing the possible benefits and risks of this treatment with their patients.

Tags: health and well being, alzheimer disease, cognitive impairment

Related Stories

These drugs uses flavonoids from cotton petals.

New drug to treat Alzheimer's disease goes for trials in China

These drugs uses flavonoids from cotton petals.
04 Jan 2016 5:38 PM
Representative image

Scientists isolate genes that delay Alzheimer's disease

The study had family of 5,000 people.
05 Dec 2015 6:53 PM
Representational Image. (Picture Courtesy: Pixabay)

LED lights may help treat Alzheimer's disease

Such therapies have never been employed to treat neurodegenerative diseases in the past
16 Nov 2015 7:16 PM

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

The 40-minute Netflix documentary won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. (Photo: AP)
 

‘Nice dress Meryl, is that an Ivanka?’ Trump jokes rule the roost at Oscars

The Academy awards host Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: AP)
 

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

India’s rocket women

Ritu Karidhal, Dy. Operations Director, Mars Orbiter Mission. She has travelled light years to go from skywatching to handling the operations of the Mars Orbiter Mission.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Depression hits corporates in Hyderabad

It is found that 38.5% of the corporate employees sleep less than six hours a day due to high work-related stress. (Representational image)

Cancer cure looks inward

Immunotherapy drugs are found to have a better treatment response than chemotherapy and the survival rate is also better.(Picture Courtesy: File photo)

Protect your brain from TB

Complications related to brain TB are seizures, hearing loss, increased pressure in the brain, stroke and brain damage.

Depression can be reduced by moving to green neighbourhood: study

Watching birds makes people feel relaxed and connected to nature (Photo: Pixabay)

Summer is here, time to change your diet

Wear sunglasses that block out 99 to 100 per cent of UV radiation. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham