Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Rice too is protein-rich, says new index

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 6:54 am IST
The nutrient values of rice are evaluated in various types in which it is eaten.
The earlier IFCT table evaluated the food in just one form, while the new table evaluates varieties and types of the food.
 The earlier IFCT table evaluated the food in just one form, while the new table evaluates varieties and types of the food.

Hyderabad: In the new Indian Food Composition Table, rice is listed as having protein content of 7.44. In the earlier 1971 table, it was evaluated at 6.

Rice is the main diet of South India. This time its evaluation has been done according to the different forms in which it is eaten, like rice flakes, puffed rice, raw brown rice, milled and parboiled rice and raw milled rice and the protein value in each is listed.

Dr P.Uday Kumar, senior scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition says, “The evaluation has not been restricted to only one type of food; the various forms of intake have been analysed and studied. This gives a better and clearer picture of the nutritive value of the food.”

The scientists have also detailed minerals such as aluminum, iron, copper, lead and other trace elements in their table which gives an insight into the amount of micronutrients that are being provided to the body. This data will help nutritionists to recommend changes in the diet. A senior scientist said that the table calculates not just calories but also vitamins, minerals and energy levels that a food is providing. This is a very important aspect of the new IFCT 2017.

The earlier IFCT table evaluated the food in just one form, while the new table evaluates varieties and types of the food. Thus, when doctors and nutritionists look at aspects of undernourishment, malnourishment and also over-nourishment, they will have a precise table and can accordingly suggest changes in diet.

Nutritionist Ms. Madhurima explained, “Earlier, rice was not considered to be a source of protein, but new evaluations are showing an increased number which means that its intake is also giving a portion of protein to the body.”

Tags: be healthier, nutritionist
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

New swine flu cases raise official concern in Andhra Pradesh

The district is prone to spread of H1N1 virus because of the water bodies and dried up canals. (Representational Image)

Book lists best foods supplying Vitamin D

Vitamin D2 content in plant foods has been quantified as it gives an insight into helpful sources.

Risk of death from cancer goes up due to anxiety, depression: study

They analysed data from 16 studies which started between 1994 and 2008 (Photo: AFP)

Female students with good iron levels have better academic performance

Improving fitness or maintaining a high level of fitness can be important for collegiate success (Photo: AFP)

Verbal IQ affected by smoking marijuana as in early teens: study

At 20 years of age, 51 percent said they still used the drug (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham