Rice too is protein-rich, says new index

The earlier IFCT table evaluated the food in just one form, while the new table evaluates varieties and types of the food.

Hyderabad: In the new Indian Food Composition Table, rice is listed as having protein content of 7.44. In the earlier 1971 table, it was evaluated at 6.

Rice is the main diet of South India. This time its evaluation has been done according to the different forms in which it is eaten, like rice flakes, puffed rice, raw brown rice, milled and parboiled rice and raw milled rice and the protein value in each is listed.

Dr P.Uday Kumar, senior scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition says, “The evaluation has not been restricted to only one type of food; the various forms of intake have been analysed and studied. This gives a better and clearer picture of the nutritive value of the food.”

The scientists have also detailed minerals such as aluminum, iron, copper, lead and other trace elements in their table which gives an insight into the amount of micronutrients that are being provided to the body. This data will help nutritionists to recommend changes in the diet. A senior scientist said that the table calculates not just calories but also vitamins, minerals and energy levels that a food is providing. This is a very important aspect of the new IFCT 2017.

Nutritionist Ms. Madhurima explained, “Earlier, rice was not considered to be a source of protein, but new evaluations are showing an increased number which means that its intake is also giving a portion of protein to the body.”