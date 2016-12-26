Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Scientists identify new genetic immune disorder

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2016, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 2:36 pm IST
The research also offers insight into the normal role of CD70, a protein found on the surface of several types of immune cells.
Previous studies showed that CD70 interacts with another immune cell protein called CD27. (Representational Image)
 Previous studies showed that CD70 interacts with another immune cell protein called CD27. (Representational Image)

Washington: Scientists have identified a new genetic immune disorder that is characterised by increased susceptibility to a virus associated to a type of cancer.

The researchers studied two unrelated sets of siblings with similar immune problems and determined their symptoms were likely caused by a lack of CD70, a protein found on the surface of several types of immune cells.

Both sets of siblings had evidence of uncontrolled infection with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a common and usually mild virus, which resulted in the development of cancer called Hodgkin's lymphoma in three of these children. Each child also had other immune symptoms, such as reduced activity of pathogen-fighting T cells, low production of antibodies and poor activation of antibody-producing B cells.

Researchers at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analysed the genomes of all four children and found that each had two mutated copies of the CD70 gene, resulting in nonfunctioning or nonexistent CD70 proteins.

All four parents, who had healthy immune systems, had only one copy of the mutation - indicating that CD70 deficiency follows an autosomal recessive pattern of inheritance. This means affected individuals receive a flawed gene from each parent in order to have symptoms.

While no specific treatment for CD70 deficiency currently exists, each of the four children has recovered from Hodgkin's lymphoma and is receiving antibody infusions to help bolster the immune system.

The research also offers insight into the normal role of CD70. Previous studies showed that CD70 interacts with another immune cell protein called CD27, an interaction that may be important for the proper function of lymphocytes. This hypothesis is affirmed by these latest findings on CD70 deficiency.

Tags: cd70, immune disorder

Technology Gallery

Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Orgasms for women increase chances of pregnancy: study

Makes a strong case for importance of both partners experiencing orgasm (Photo: YouTube)
 

'You're a flop actress': Salman’s fans troll Twinkle Khanna for taking a dig at him

A still from Twinkle and Salman's film.
 

Video: Rs 40 lakh showered on Gujarat folk singers at musical event

Folk singers performing during an event in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Deepika Padukone a good friend? Not for Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Their faces speak volumes.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to spend Christmas holidays in Uttarakhand

The country has been swept off its feet with the romance between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

People’s porn viewing habits change according to festive season

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

The umbilical cord should not be cut too soon: experts

It's common in the U.S. for doctors to cut the cord almost immediately, within 15 to 20 seconds of birth, unless the baby is premature. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stressful jobs can actually help polish your problem solving skills

Workers in more demanding jobs, who felt in control, were a third less likely to die than those in less stressful careers (Photo: AFP)

First case of bird flu spreading from cats to humans reported

The illness was mild, short-lived, and has resolved (Photo: AFP)

Summer may be the most fattening season for children

At the start of kindergarten, 23 percent of the children were overweight and 9 percent were obese (Photo: AFP)

More young Indians consulting doctors for healthier lifestyle

Majority of the interactions happened around prevention (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham