Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Final test results confirm Ebola vaccine highly effective

AP
Published Dec 26, 2016, 9:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 9:54 pm IST
Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work.
The Ebola virus first turned up in Africa in 1976 and had caused periodic outbreaks mostly in central Africa. (Photo: AFP)
 The Ebola virus first turned up in Africa in 1976 and had caused periodic outbreaks mostly in central Africa. (Photo: AFP)

Geneva: Final test results confirm an experimental Ebola vaccine is highly effective, a major milestone that could help prevent the spread of outbreaks like the one that killed thousands in West Africa.

Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work. Efforts were ramped up after the infectious disease caused a major outbreak, beginning in 2013 in Guinea and spreading to Liberia and Sierra Leone. About 11,300 people died.

The World Health Organization, which acknowledged shortcomings in its response to the West Africa outbreak, led the study of the vaccine, which was developed by the Canadian government and is now licensed to the U.S.-based Merck & Co. Results were published Thursday.

Merck is expected to seek regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe sometime next year. The experimental vaccine was given to about 5,800 people last year in Guinea, as the virus was waning. All had some contact with a new Ebola patient. They got the vaccine right away or three weeks later. After a 10-day waiting period, no Ebola cases developed in those immediately vaccinated, 23 cases turned up among those with delayed vaccination.

The Lancet paper published Thursday mostly crystallizes what was already largely known from interim results released last year. The vaccine proved so effective that the study was stopped midway so that everyone exposed to Ebola in Guinea could be immunized.

"I really believe that now we have a tool which would allow (us) to control a new outbreak of Ebola of the Zaire strain," said Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, a WHO assistant director-general who was the study's lead author. "It's the first vaccine for which efficacy has been shown." She noted that other Ebola vaccines are underdoing testing, and that a vaccine is also needed to protect against a second strain, Sudan.

The virus first turned up in Africa in 1976 and had caused periodic outbreaks mostly in central Africa, but never with results as deadly as the West Africa outbreak. Many previous vaccine attempts have failed. Among the hurdles: the sporadic nature of outbreaks and funding shortages.

Tags: ebola, ebola vaccine

Sports Gallery

India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Mouthwash may hold promise in fight against gonorrhea

Researchers found that the brand of mouthwash known Listerine inhibited the growth of the bacteria known as N. gonorrhea. (Photo: Pixabay)

How music affects our mood, emotions decoded

The relationship of sound environments with mood and emotions is highly variable across individuals. (Photo: Pixabay)

Thai monks take care of baby girl born blind without skull

Little Nurafaiha, who hails from Sayaburi in Thailand, is unable to drink milk like other children because of her condition and has to be fed through a tube. (Credit: YouTube)

The umbilical cord should not be cut too soon: experts

It's common in the U.S. for doctors to cut the cord almost immediately, within 15 to 20 seconds of birth, unless the baby is premature. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stressful jobs can actually help polish your problem solving skills

Workers in more demanding jobs, who felt in control, were a third less likely to die than those in less stressful careers (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham