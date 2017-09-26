Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Marijuana prevents people from doing hard drugs, says study

ANI
Published Sep 26, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Researchers say leafy substance might be key to discouraging users from progressing to 'harder' drugs, such as cocaine, ecstasy.
The five-year-long study involved 125 participants, all of whom were suffering from chronic pain were taking cannabis as a prescriptive pain mediator, whereas 42 chose to abstain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The five-year-long study involved 125 participants, all of whom were suffering from chronic pain were taking cannabis as a prescriptive pain mediator, whereas 42 chose to abstain. (Photo: Pixabay)

London: A new research has found Cannabis might not be the vilified gateway drug it is widely thought to be.

In fact, the leafy substance might be the key to discouraging users from progressing to 'harder' drugs, such as cocaine and ecstasy, according to the scientists.

According to The Independent, the five-year-long study involved 125 participants, all of whom were suffering from chronic pain were taking cannabis as a prescriptive pain mediator, whereas 42 chose to abstain.

They found that 34 percent of the cannabis users stopped taking their medication, in comparison to just two per cent of the non-smokers, with 98 percent continuing to take their prescribed drugs.

Lead author and psychology professor Jacob Miguel Vigil noted, "Our current opioid epidemic is the leading preventable form of death in the US, killing more people than car accidents and gun violence, adding, "Therefore, the relative safety and efficacy of using cannabis in comparison to that of other scheduled medications should be taken by the health providers and legislators.

He explained that painkillers and street heroin typically kill 90 people in the US every day; whereas some studies claim that cannabis consumption has never directly caused a fatality.

However, in 2014, a woman named Gemma Moss became the first British woman to die from cannabis toxicity, after she reportedly smoked GBP 60 worth of the drug in one week which led her to die from cardiac arrest.

Tags: marijuana, cannabis, benefits, drug use, health and well being


Related Stories

Marijuana does affect sleep; and not in a good way
Canadian company to double production of marijuana
Smoking marijuana reduces fertility, sperm get high and ‘swim in circles’


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Smith laments Australia's 2017 record as Virat Kohli's India win ODI series

Steve Smith-led Australia’s five-wicket defeat in Indore against India saw them fall 3-0 behind in the five-match series, and was their 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home. The other two matches were rain-affected no results. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Australia’s Aaron Finch said as he hailed Virat Kohli’s Team India

Aaron Finch, who scored 124 in Indore after missing the defeats in Chennai and Kolkata with a calf problem, said Australia had failed to take their chances against India but conceded there was a clear difference between the sides. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India’s Mars Orbiter Mission completes 3 years in orbit

The country had on 24 September 2014 successfully placed the Mars Orbiter Mission spacecraft in the orbit around the red plane.
 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Children who see guns in movies more likely to play with firearms

Kids who grab gun during research were seen more prone to using it (Photo: Pixabay)

Supportive family, friends help boost career growth, says study

Researchers determine if personal growth is an outcome of an individual's traits or the positive relationships they have with others. (Photo: Pixabay)

New anti-inflammatory compound may help fight Alzheimer's, says study

Previous research found that the drug mefenamic acid reversed memory loss and brain inflammation in a model of Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Depression increases in people sexually harassed by co-workers: Study

Sexually harassed by a co-worked causes severe depression, (Photo: Pexels)

Allergic reaction to wasp bite gives UK man heart attack

The man was diagnosed with Kounis syndrome, in which a severe allergic reaction that may lead to a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham