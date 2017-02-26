Hypothyroidism can cause miscarriage and bleeding

Children born to untreated hypothyroid women had a low IQ than those born to normal women or women who were on thyroxine supplements.

Hyderabad: Hypothyroidism in pregnant mothers must be treated early, says a study carried out in the city as it can lead to miscarriage, respiratory distress syndrome, low birth weight and post partum bleeding. The incidence of thyroid disorders in pregnant women is 10 per cent.

The study, which was conducted in a tertiary healthcare centre in Hyderabad, had enrolled 900 pregnant mothers and tests revealed that in 3 per cent of the women thyroid testing was not done in the first trimester.

In the first trimester, foetus is dependent on maternal supply of thyroid hormone and untreated hypothyroidism can increase the risk of neuropsychological disorders. Children born to untreated hypothyroid women had a low IQ than those born to normal women or women who were on thyroxine supplements.

Senior endocrinologist Dr Shyam Kalavalapalli explained, “Thyroid problems are usually seen in women aged between 20 and 40. This is the reproductive age group and hence it becomes very important for all women to undergo a thyroid test. In case of deficiency Levothyroxine is given.” in the form of Levothyroxine which has to be taken for the levels to normalise.

Maternal hypothyroidism is a disorder which affects both mother and child. The child can be born premature, die or have deformities. In mothers it leads to high blood pressure, anaemia and fatigue."

Hypothyroidism can be controlled by taking thyroid supplements which are recommended according to the T3, T4 and thyroid stimulating hormone levels in the body.