Here’s what increases cancer risk in older adults

ANI
Published Dec 25, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Research finds frequent heartburns, caused by heartburns is linked to cancer of the throat, tonsils and upper digestive tracts.
This association requires further study to determine causality and to possibly identify an at-risk population. (Photo: Pixabay)
Washington DC: You may want to avoid over-eating during this festive season, as a recent study has warned that frequent heartburns in the older adults may raise the risk of developing cancer.

According to researchers, acid reflux, which causes heartburns, is linked to cancer of the throat, tonsils and upper digestive tracts in older adults.

 

The team conducted a study on 13,805 patients aged 66 or older with cancer of the respiratory and upper digestive tracts and 13,805 patients without cancer.

They wanted to analyse inflammatory condition gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD or acid reflux) and the development of cancer.

The patients with cancer of the respiratory and upper digestive tracts (outcome) were compared to those without cancer to examine whether GERD (exposure) was associated with cancer.

The results suggested that GERD was associated with cancer of the throat, tonsils and parts of the sinuses.

Author Edward D. McCoul from the Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans explained that GERD was associated with cancer in older adults in the respiratory and upper digestive tracts.

This association requires further study to determine causality and to possibly identify an at-risk population so surveillance can be improved and treatment initiated earlier.

