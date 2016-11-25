Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Injectable contraceptives will be available soon: Government

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 9:03 pm IST
The packaging for condoms, OCPs and ECPs has now been improved and redesigned so as to influence the demand for these commodities.
The government proposes to make injectable contraceptives available to the public. (Representational Image)
 The government proposes to make injectable contraceptives available to the public. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government will soon make injectable contraceptives available to the public by introducing it in medical colleges and district hospitals, the
Lok Sabha was informed today.

"Yes. The government proposes to make injectable contraceptives available to the public. "It has been decided to introduce it in a phased manner starting from medical colleges, district hospitals followed by sub district hospitals, Community Health Centres and subsequently to Primary Health Centres," Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply. She said that the current budgetary allocation to ensure sustained attention to quality of contraceptive care is Rs 77665.45 lakhs.

Replying to another question, she said that new interventions have been made by the government in family planning. The current basket of choice has been expanded to include the new contraceptives like injectable contraceptive, centchroman and progesterone Only Pills (POP).

She said that the packaging for condoms, OCPs and ECPs has now been improved and redesigned so as to influence the demand for these commodities.
Other interventions include developing a 360 degree media campaign to generate contraceptive demand while the sterilization compensation scheme has been enhanced in 11 high focus states. She said that the scheme for home delivery of contraceptives by ASHAs workers at doorstep of beneficiaries has been expanded to the entire country.

Tags: contraception, injectable contraceptives, birth control

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bigg Boss 10: Non-bailable warrant against Swami Omji Maharaj in theft case

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Parental health behaviors are associated with child sleep duration

Regularly sleeping fewer than the number of recommended hours is associated with attention, behavior, and learning problems. (Photo: Twitter)

Scientists discover new target receptor to fight obesity

Supplementing your diet with non-digestible carbohydrates reduce appetite and body weight gain. (Photo: AP)

Depression may up risk of arthritis, stomach problems: study

Physical diseases and mental disorders affect a person's quality of life and present a huge challenge for the healthcare system. (Photo: Pixabay)

Highly potent antibody may lead to therapy for Zika: study

Zika has caused many newborn to be affected by congenital defects like microcephaly. (Photo: AP)

Short turnaround between shifts may increase sick leave

Quick returns are defined as breaks shorter than 11 hours between the end of one shift and the beginning of another. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham