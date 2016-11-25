Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Depression may up risk of arthritis, stomach problems: study

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 6:35 pm IST
Mental disorders and physical diseases frequently go hand in hand.
Physical diseases and mental disorders affect a person's quality of life and present a huge challenge for the healthcare system. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Physical diseases and mental disorders affect a person's quality of life and present a huge challenge for the healthcare system. (Photo: Pixabay)

Berlin: Arthritis and diseases of the digestive system are more common after depression, while anxiety disorders tend to be followed by skin diseases, a new
study has warned.

Mental disorders and physical diseases frequently go hand in hand. For the first time, psychologists at the University of Basel in Switzerland and Ruhr University Bochum in Germany have identified temporal patterns in young people. Physical diseases and mental disorders affect a person's quality of life and present a huge challenge for the healthcare system.

If physical and mental disorders systematically co-occur from an early age, there is a risk that the sick child or adolescent will suffer from untoward developments.
A research group led by Marion Tegethoff in collaboration with Professor Gunther Meinlschmidt examined the temporal pattern and relationship between physical diseases and mental disorders in children and young people.

They analysed data from a representative sample of 6,483 teenagers from the US aged between 13 and 18. The researchers noted that some physical diseases tend to occur more frequently in children and adolescents if they have
previously suffered from certain mental disorders. Likewise, certain mental disorders tend to occur more frequently after the onset of particular physical diseases.

Affective disorders such as depression were frequently followed by arthritis and diseases of the digestive system, while the same relationship existed between anxiety disorders and skin diseases. Anxiety disorders were more common if the
person had already suffered from heart disease. A close association was also established for the first time between epileptic disorders and subsequent eating
disorders.

The results offer important insights into the causal relationship between mental disorders and physical diseases. The newly identified temporal associations draw attention to processes that could be relevant both to the origins of physical diseases and mental disorders and to their treatment. "For the first time, we have established that epilepsy is followed by an increased risk of eating disorders - a
phenomenon, that had previously been described only in single case reports," said Tegethoff.

"This suggests that approaches to epilepsy treatment could also have potential in the context of eating disorders," said Tegethoff.

Tags: depression, arthritis, anxiety disorders

World Gallery

A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
Millions of black-clad Shia Muslims, crying and beating their chests in mourning, streamed through a shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala Monday under heavy protection from the security forces.

Millions throng Iraq shrine despite fears of an Islamic State attack
Displaced Iraqi citizens have been fleeing the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: Civilians flee fighting between ISIS militants, Iraqi forces in Mosul
Thieves on donkeys stole newly deposited sea turtle eggs from their sandy nests on a southern Mexico beach several hours before a group of children arrived to watch a conservation program release 8,000 previously hatched baby turtles into the sea.

Thieves riding donkeys steal sea turtle eggs on Mexican beach
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swamiji Omji Maharaj issued with non-bailable warrant

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
 

Big B's Sarkar 3 release date revealed, to arrive sooner than expected

Ram Gopal Verma is back on home turf, and fans sure don't expect him to disappoint.
 

Ball tampering: Michael Vaughan conducts funny experiment

At the end of the experiment, Vaughan concluded that mint saliva had no effect on the ability of the fruits to swing. (Photo: AP)
 

Deepika to sip Koffee at Karan's show with her Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel?

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ deepikapadukone).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Scientists discover new target receptor to fight obesity

Supplementing your diet with non-digestible carbohydrates reduce appetite and body weight gain. (Photo: AP)

Highly potent antibody may lead to therapy for Zika: study

Zika has caused many newborn to be affected by congenital defects like microcephaly. (Photo: AP)

Short turnaround between shifts may increase sick leave

Quick returns are defined as breaks shorter than 11 hours between the end of one shift and the beginning of another. (Photo: Pixabay)

Czech scientists develop human lung model to aid treatments

Image for representational purpose only

After effects of having a can of red bull

You will experience a sugar and caffeine crash, where your energy levels will start to fall and you will feel tired.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham