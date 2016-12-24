Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Life expectancy to increase to 77 by 2020

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2016, 10:57 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 11:56 am IST
The average age has increased because China plans to improve their medical facilities
Partly disabled and disabled seniors will be provided targeted medical services based on the test results. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Partly disabled and disabled seniors will be provided targeted medical services based on the test results. (Photo: Pixabay)

Beijing: The average life expectancy forChinese will go up to 77 years by 2020, one year more than the figure in 2015, the health authority said here.

While introducing a health development plan for the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) at a press conference, Ma Xiaowei, deputy head of the National Health and Family Planning Commission, said a national medical and health system that covers both urban and rural residents will be formed by 2020.

To support the two-child policy, China will have 89,000 more maternity beds as well as 140,000 more obstetricians and midwives by 2020, Ma said. Meanwhile, the country will establish a standardised medical test system for identifying partly disabled and disabled seniors, and provide targeted medical services based
on the test results, Ma was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Ma also promised better health services at local hospitals to address the needs of home-based and community-based eldercare.

Tags: life expectancy, live longer

Related Stories

The survey wascarried out when Telangana and AP were one state. (Representational Image) (Photo: Unforgettable.org)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana low in life expectancy

Child mortality in TS and AP is much higher than in Kerala making life expectancy at birth lower.
28 Oct 2016 2:04 AM
Major strides against treatable diseases have increased life expectancy. (Photo: Pixabay)

Global life expectancy increases upto five years since 2000: WHO

Sierra Leone ominously holds last place for both women and men, at 50.8 years and 49.3 respectively.
27 Jul 2016 1:34 PM
The 21 cancers clearly divided into three groups with either high, moderate, or low survival.

Cancer survival rate, life expectancy go up

Enhanced life of 10 yrs
03 Dec 2014 10:17 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
Priyanka Chopra and other stars were seen at Shristi Behl's bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, other stars step out in style for bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars step out with kids, some go solo
Numerous celebrities were seen at the premiere of Aamir Khan's much anticipated 'Dangal' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir's Dangal has a star-studded premiere
Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

R Ashwin makes fun of Karun Nair, KL Rahul

R Ashwin trolled Karun Nair and KL Rahul after the duo’s low scores in the first innings during the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Brain structure may help boost care

A study, based on brains scans, found that the volume of grey matter in certain regions of the brain decreased in women who had been pregnant.

Bengaluru doctors remove coconut-sized tumour from Iraqi woman's brain

Iraqi doctors recommended a brain surgery, and they referred her to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

Scuba diving may harm your teeth

Recreational divers should consider consulting with their dentist before diving if they recently received dental care as their teeth maybe sensitive. (Photo: Pixabay)

The chances of heart related diseases increases during Christmas

People also tend to delay going to the hospital as they have want to celebrate and have a happy festive season. (Photo: AFP)

Coconut-sized tumor removed from Iraqi woman's head in Bengaluru

Wizdan Khadim's doctors in Iraq rated 'low rate' survival after the surgery but it turned out to be successful at the hospital in India. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham