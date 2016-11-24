Skin patch aims to test sweat for health

This photo provided by J. Rogers, Northwestern University, shows a soft, skin‐mounted microfluidic device for capture, collection and analysis of sweat. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Breaking a sweat? Researchers are creating a skin patch that can test those droplets while people exercise and beam results to their smartphones, a possible new way to track health and fitness.

Wednesday's research is a step toward wearable biosensors that could go beyond today's Fitbit-style activity monitors. When sweat seeps inside the roughly quarter-sized patch, it interacts with chemicals that change color to measure compounds, such as glucose and chloride, that reflect health. That may offer an early warning that it's time to replenish electrolytes before someone feels dehydrated.

Researchers reported that when tested on 21 sweaty bicyclists, the experimental patch stuck in place and functioned properly. The study was reported in Science Translational Medicine.