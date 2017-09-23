Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Going to bed angry stops you from getting a good night's sleep: Study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
An Iowa State University research found that angry people generally slept worse than calmer ones.
A study found angry people generally slept worse than calmer ones. (Photo: Pixabay)
  A study found angry people generally slept worse than calmer ones. (Photo: Pixabay)

Most couples usually have the 'don't go to bed mad' rule, however a study has found that other than anger just harming your relationship it could also be one of the reasons for your sleeplessness. 

Psychologists from Iowa State University based their findings on answers given by 436 volunteers whose sleep was monitored after completing an anger questionnaire.

The study found that those who were generally angry and short-tempered, slept worse. The study states that such people keep themselves awake by dwelling on their frustrations and find it harder to become calm enough to doze off. 

Other than this psychological reason, a physical reason that may keep angry people awake is that when one feels rage there is an increase in cardiovascular activity, which makes it harder to fall asleep.

"These findings add to the growing evidence that being prone to anger may lead to poor sleep and that anger and sleep are intimately connected," the Iowa State psychologists wrote in the Journal of Research in Personality.

The anger questionnaire asked questions that determined whether the participants were quick-tempered and became angered easily. Questions included reactions to specific provocations, such as being criticised by others.

Based on their answers the participants were divided into groups based on how they dealt with anger, i.e. the ‘anger-in’ group, the ‘anger-out’ group and people with ‘anger-control’.

The people who controlled their anger, saying they would ‘keep my cool’ under pressure, got better quality sleep during a week of being tracked.

However, those who repressed their rage, within the ‘anger-in’ group, got worse sleep by comparison. 

The study showed those who did not let their anger out by saying ‘nasty things’, but instead chose to ‘boil inside’ still lost out on sleep.

Previous research has suggested that people get furious event on account of losing sleeping, which makes it difficult for them to hold back negative emotions, thus creating a vicious circle. 

Tags: iowa state university, sleep, anger, calm, journal of research in personality


Related Stories

Sex and sleep are the key to happiness
Sleep deprivation can actually reduce symptoms of depression: study
Study links multiple sports activities to better sleep quality in girls


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
 

Watch: Salman’s original Judwaas make a comeback, meet Varun’s twin avatars

Screengrabs from the video posted on Youtube.
 

Like drinking tea at office? We have some bad news

Studies suggest that 1 in 5 mugs in offices are harbouring unsavoury microbes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kohli could have shared Man of the Match award in Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav’s coach

"Virat Kohli is a senior member of the team and he could have encouraged the junior players by sharing the honour," Kuldeep Yadav's coach Kapil Pande said. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious ‘dande me daal dena’ comment is caught on stump mic

MS Dhoni, as caught on stump mic, was vocal and pithy with his chatter from behind the wickets during the Chennai ODI. And nothing changed on that aspect even as the venue changed from Chennai to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chelsea legend John Terry disgusted with Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake, here's why

The 36-year-old was left fuming on Thursday after finding out that Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake had used his blurred image on their cover packaging. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Scientists develop highly sensitive fingerprint test; detects cocaine use in seconds

The new non-invasive technique developed by researchers can pick up traces of cocaine, even after the subjects have washed their hands. (Photo: Pixabay)

Like drinking tea at office? We have some bad news

Studies suggest that 1 in 5 mugs in offices are harbouring unsavoury microbes. (Photo: AFP)

Purple potatoes may slash risk of colon cancer, says study

The study, conducted on pigs, found that the animals who were fed the vegetables had levels of a damaging protein that fuels tumours and other inflammatory bowel diseases reduced by six times. (Photo: Pixabay)

Epilepsy drugs may elevate rates of bone fracture in children

Findings suggest need to further explore bone health issues in young patients taking anti-epileptic medications. (Representational Image)

Smartphone apps may help in tackling depression, says study

Smartphone apps are an effective treatment option for depression, paving the way for safe and accessible interventions for the millions of people around the world diagnosed with this condition. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham