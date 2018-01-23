search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Here's how marijuana affects your fertility

ANI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Marijuana is one of the most widely used recreational drugs among individuals of reproductive age.
Marijuana is one of the most widely used recreational drugs among individuals of reproductive age. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Marijuana is one of the most widely used recreational drugs among individuals of reproductive age. (Photo: Pixabay)

Findings of a recent study suggest marijuana use does not lower a couple's chances of getting pregnant.

It was led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers.

 

The study was the first to evaluate the link between fecund ability--the average per-cycle probability of conception--and marijuana use.

Marijuana is one of the most widely used recreational drugs among individuals of reproductive age. Previous studies have examined the effects of marijuana use on reproductive hormones and semen quality, with conflicting results.

"Given the increasing number of states legalizing recreational marijuana across the nation, we thought it was an opportune time to investigate the association between marijuana use and fertility," says lead author Lauren Wise.

In Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO), a web-based prospective cohort study of North American couples, the researchers surveyed 4,194 women aged 21 to 45 living in the United States or Canada.

The study specifically targeted women in stable relationships who were not using contraception or fertility treatment. Female participants were given the option to invite their male partners to participate; 1,125 of their male partners enrolled.

The researchers found that during the period from 2013 through 2017, approximately 12 percent of female participants and 14 percent of male participants reported marijuana use in the two months before completing the baseline survey. After 12 cycles of follow-up, conception probabilities were similar among couples that used marijuana and those that did not.

The researchers stressed that questions about the effects of marijuana use remain. As one example, they said, classifying people correctly according to the amount of marijuana used, especially when relying on self-reported data, is challenging.

"Future studies with day-specific data on marijuana use might better be able to distinguish acute from chronic effects of marijuana use, and evaluate whether effects depend on other factors," they wrote.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health (JECH).

Tags: boston university school of public health (busph), pregnant, women, men, fertility, marijuana, cannabis, contraceptive, pregnancy study online


Related Stories

Number of pregnant teens using marijuana on the rise: US study
70-year-old woman claims smoking marijuana is the secret to her good health
Marijuana not bad for health, helps manage Alzheimer's, cancer and Parkinson's: WHO


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)
 

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Teams vs BCCI and Star Sports over newly-proposed match timings

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8pm," said Rajeev Shukla after the IPL Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Say goodbye to Apple iPhone X: End of life predicted by mid 2018

Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.
 

Hey gamer, have you put strong password for your gaming account?

With more than half of people now regularly gaming online, cybercriminals have an enormous pool of potential targets to choose from. (Representative Photo: Pexels)
 

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

Shah Rukh Khan speaking at the World Economic Forum 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Creative people wired to see the world differently: Study

The salience network detects important information, both in the environment and internally. (Photo: Pixabay)

Skipping rope is the best full-body workout

It turned out that jumping up and down is a more efficient workout than hitting the pavement. (Photo: Pixabay)

Enzyme replacement therapy can help cure LSDs: Docs

The role of timely and accurate diagnosis of Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs) is very crucial as the symptoms of LSDs and their severity depend upon the type of enzyme missing from the body.

This new technology can predict when you are going to die

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here are 5 tips to help you stop checking your mobile phone all the time

One of the first things one should do is setting boundaries and becoming more aware of phone usage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham