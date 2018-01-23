search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Babies suffer postpartum depression too, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Studies show mother and child's cells are linked for up to 2 years after birth.
These symptoms – including mood swings, fatigue and reduced interest in activities – can make it difficult for mothers to bond with their newborns. (Photo: Pixabay)
 These symptoms – including mood swings, fatigue and reduced interest in activities – can make it difficult for mothers to bond with their newborns. (Photo: Pixabay)

An estimated one in nine women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.

These symptoms – including mood swings, fatigue and reduced interest in activities – can make it difficult for mothers to bond with their newborns.

 

Early relationships between mothers and their infants can influence health across the lifespan, for better or worse. For example, adults who report more household dysfunction and abuse during their childhood are more likely to suffer disease as adults.

Those with healthy and supportive relationships during early life are better at handling stress and regulating their emotions. However, scientists do not completely understand how these environments get 'under the skin' to shape health.

Our latest paper, published in November, shows a possible link between increasing depression symptoms in mothers and cellular damage in their infants.

Telomeres and health

How does stress affect our cells? One area of burgeoning research focuses on telomeres.

Telomeres are caps at the end of our DNA that protect chromosomes.

They're analogous to the plastic tips at the end of shoelaces that keep laces from unraveling.

In essence, these plastic caps keep laces functional. The same can be said of your telomeres.

Since the length of telomeres is affected by our genetics and age, they're sometimes thought of as part of a 'biological clock' that reflects the age of our cells.

As telomeres shorten over time, people are more likely to experience a host of negative health outcomes, such as cardiovascular disease, dementia, diabetes, cancer, obesity and even death.

Interestingly, telomeres can degrade more quickly when a person suffers from psychological stress.

When we experience stress, our bodies release a hormone called cortisol, which influences our emotional responses as well as our energy metabolism, learning and memory.

This may be one mechanism that connects psychological stress to telomere length and ultimately physical health.

Cells that are exposed to cortisol have shorter telomeres and less telomerase, which is the enzyme responsible for maintaining the ends of telomeres.

This process may explain how psychological stress is converted to biological 'wear and tear.'

Indeed, adolescents with depressed mothers have heightened cortisol stress responses and shorter telomeres than their peers, even when the adolescents themselves are not depressed.

Our study

We examined whether increasing maternal depressive symptoms affected infant stress and later cell health.

Infancy is a sensitive period, when individuals are strongly influenced by their environment.

One way to study how early stress may influence health is to look at how infants respond to their parents' stress. Studies suggest that infants exposed to maternal depression may be less likely to engage socially and experience more negative emotion.

For our study we recruited 48 mothers with 12-week-old infants and followed these families until the infants were 18 months old.

At six and 12 months of age, the infants were brought to the lab to engage in mildly stressful tasks.

For example, in the 'still face experiment,' mothers alternated between playing with their infant and not reacting to their infant's bids for attention.

This can elicit stress in infants, as they rely on their caregivers to not only feed them, but to also soothe their emotions.

During each visit, we measured infants' stress by collecting saliva samples to look at changes in cortisol. We also collected information on how many depression symptoms mothers were feeling.

Worsening depression symptoms in mothers related to greater infant cortisol stress responses between 6 and 12 months of age.

In addition, infants with higher cortisol stress responses were more likely to have shorter telomeres at 18 months of age, indicating greater cellular wear and tear.

Better mental health

While these findings are preliminary and should be replicated with a larger group of infants, our results highlight how patterns of health across the lifespan may be influenced in the first 18 months of life.

This early stress may put young children on track for the early onset of poor health outcomes.

The silver lining is that infancy is a sensitive developmental period, when humans are especially responsive to their environments.

Fostering positive experiences between infants and their mothers – as well as providing affordable, scientifically supported treatment services for mothers experiencing depression – may allow infants to move toward a healthier life trajectory.

In our view, these results show how important it is to fund effective maternal mental health treatment and early childhood policies.

This article was originally published by The Conversation

Tags: postpartum depression, babies, mothers, gene, genetic code, health and well being


Related Stories

Protein that induces postpartum depression identified
Fear of childbirth triples risk of postpartum depression


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)
 

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Teams vs BCCI and Star Sports over newly-proposed match timings

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8pm," said Rajeev Shukla after the IPL Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Say goodbye to Apple iPhone X: End of life predicted by mid 2018

Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.
 

Hey gamer, have you put strong password for your gaming account?

With more than half of people now regularly gaming online, cybercriminals have an enormous pool of potential targets to choose from. (Representative Photo: Pexels)
 

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

Shah Rukh Khan speaking at the World Economic Forum 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)

More screen time makes children unhappy: Study

Total screen abstinence doesn't lead to happiness either. (Photo: Pixabay)

Brazil's death toll from yellow fever triples, says WHO

The WHO recommended last week that foreign travellers get vaccinated before visiting.

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)

Here's how marijuana affects your fertility

Marijuana is one of the most widely used recreational drugs among individuals of reproductive age. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham