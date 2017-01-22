 LIVE !  :  India will be high on confidence heading into the third and final ODI against England. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Blinking causes brain to work harder for better vision: study

ANI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 11:06 am IST
When our eyeballs roll back in their sockets during a blink, they don't always return to the same spot when we reopen our eyes.
Our eye muscles are quite sluggish and imprecise, so the brain needs to constantly adapt its motor signals (Photo: AFP)
 Our eye muscles are quite sluggish and imprecise, so the brain needs to constantly adapt its motor signals (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Ever noticed, why the world does not go dark when we blink?

A study reveals that when we blink, our brain works extra hard to stabilise our vision, while adding that blinking lubricates dry eyes and protects them from irritants.

The research, published in the journal Current Biology, found that when we blink, our brain repositions our eyeballs so we can stay focused on what we're viewing.

According to researchers, when our eyeballs roll back in their sockets during a blink, they don't always return to the same spot when we reopen our eyes.

"This misalignment prompts the brain to activate the eye muscles to realign our vision," said lead study author Gerrit Maus from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

"Our eye muscles are quite sluggish and imprecise, so the brain needs to constantly adapt its motor signals to make sure our eyes are pointing where they're supposed to," Maus added.

The study participants sat in a dark room for long periods staring at a dot on a screen while infrared cameras tracked their eye movements and eye blinks in real time.

Every time they blinked, the dot was moved one centimeter to the right. While participants failed to notice the subtle shift, the brain's oculomotor system registered the movement and learned to reposition the line of vision squarely on the dot.

After 30 or so blink-synchronised dot movements, participants' eyes adjusted during each blink and shifted automatically to the spot where they predicted the dot to be.

"Even though participants did not consciously register that the dot had moved, their brains did and adjusted with the corrective eye movement," Maus stated.

"These findings add to our understanding of how the brain constantly adapts to changes, commanding our muscles to correct for errors in our bodies' own hardware," Maus explained.

The findings suggest that the brain gauges the difference in what we see before and after a blink, and commands the eye muscles to make the needed corrections.

Tags: health and well being, brain function, vision

Related Stories

Representational image.

Why astronauts suffer from vision problems decoded

A change in vision is the top most health risk for astronauts who spend extended periods of time on the International Space Station (ISS).
18 Jan 2017 4:16 PM
Not only did this technique allow the group to visualise individual RGCs, but structures within the cells, like nuclei, could also be distinguished in animals.

New imaging technique may help prevent vision loss

The method can non-invasively image the human retina, a layer of cells at the back of the eye that are essential for vision.
03 Jan 2017 7:53 PM
Taking too much pressure during exams can harm eyes and result in poor eyesight. (Photo: Pixabay)

Straining eyes can cause headache during exams

Proper lighting is a necessity while studying
22 Dec 2016 4:53 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra supports Women's March against Trump

Priyanka will next be seen in the third season of the series 'Quantico'.
 

Hazel Keech's emotional message for husband Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj and actor-model Hazel got married in November last year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jiah Khan’s dupatta ‘appears’ after 3 years, raises questions about probe

Jiah Khan had passed away in June 2013.
 

Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashiwn was trolled by veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for photo bombing a selfie of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj. (Photo: AFP)
 

INS Vikramaditya gets first ever ATM onboard navy ship

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Researchers investigate children's beliefs about fruit, vegetables

The results from the study were encouraging as the children seemed to have a very good awareness of the health benefits of eating fruit and vegetables. (Photo: Pixabay)

Man walks after 11 years, post crippling accident in childhood

The man was living a dependent life for 11 years till his major surgery. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Social media, internet may help predict disease outbreaks

(Photo: Pixabay)

Woman battling brain tumour, AIIMS says surgery only in 2020

The 65-year-old patient Ramarati Devi, who is battling a brain tumour needs immediate surgery to survive. (Photo: AFP)

Preterm birth causes health problems in adolescence

longer-term challenges such as impaired vision, hearing, and cognitive skills as well as social and behavioral problems. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham