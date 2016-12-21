Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Babies shouldn't drink unscreened donor breast milk, doctors warn

REUTERS
Published Dec 21, 2016, 9:32 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 9:31 am IST
Doctors say that there is a higher risk of contracting diseases that can affect the child if not pasteurized properly
Most donor milk is distributed by milk banks through hospital neonatal intensive care units, and is typically reserved for preemies and other vulnerable infants. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Most donor milk is distributed by milk banks through hospital neonatal intensive care units, and is typically reserved for preemies and other vulnerable infants. (Photo: Pixabay)

Donor breast milk that's screened, pasteurized and distributed through milk banks can protect preemies against serious illness, but donated milk bought online or obtained from friends can actually make babies sick, say U.S. pediatricians.

In its first policy statement on donor human milk, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises against using internet-based or informal human milk sharing. These sources of human milk carry the risk of bacterial or viral contamination, or exposure to medications, drugs, herbs or other substances.

Most donor milk is distributed by milk banks through hospital neonatal intensive care units, and is typically reserved for preemies and other vulnerable infants. With limited supplies, some parents are obtaining donor human milk directly from other parents or from internet sources that may be less safe since they vary widely in screening of donors and methods of milk storage and transportation.

"We do not recommend direct milk sharing even if they have used home methods to try to pasteurize it," said Dr. Steven Abrams of Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, the lead author of the policy statement. "Milk banks are tightly regulated and use one of several well-established and proven methods of pasteurization to remove virtually all risks of transmitting infections," Abrams added by email.

Human milk offers advantages for all newborns, but particularly for infants weighing less than 1,500 grams (about 3.5 pounds), according to the AAP. Studies show infants fed human milk have lower rates of what's known as necrotizing enterocolitis, a life-threatening intestinal disorder that primarily affects premature babies, as well as a lower risk of lung and eye diseases.

Mother’s own milk is always preferred, in part because some of breast milk’s beneficial biological components may be reduced after pasteurization. But donor human milk can be an effective alternative when maternal milk isn’t available or falls short of the infant’s needs, according to the AAP. Reliably safe supplies of donor human milk from established milk banks are still limited, however.

Women who can't afford or access milk bank donations would be better off seeking help from friends than from the internet, said JoAnne Flagg, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore, who wasn't involved in the policy statement. It's possible to pasteurize donor milk at home using what's known as the Holder pasteurization method, which heats milk to 145 degrees for a half hour then gradually cools it, or by flash heating, Flagg said by email.

"Infant formula provides the nutrients the infant requires, but has no additional health benefits," Flagg said. "Donor milk a mother obtains from friends that is pasteurized by the above methods would be superior to infant formula." But she cautioned that donor milk from the internet or that isn't pasteurized could not only expose babies to bacteria or viral contaminants, it might not even contain breast milk.

Because improperly unpasteurized milk can transmit infections, many clinicians consider home pasteurization unsafe and discourage it even when women get milk from people they know, said Dr. Valerie Flaherman, nursery director at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center. "Mother's breast milk provides the best and safest nutrition for babies," Flaherman, who wasn't involved in the policy statement, said by email.

"Buying milk from the internet and feeding it to babies is hazardous and risks giving the infant an infection, either an infection directly transmitted from an infected donor or an infection that occurs because milk storage conditions were poor," Flaherman added. "Formula is prepared and stored according to FDA guidelines and is a much safer choice than casually shared breast milk."

Tags: breast, breast milk, breast milk bank, babies, newborns, donors, breast milk donors

Related Stories

The first babies created from two women and one man could be born this time next year.

UK okays babies from 3 parents

Three-person IVF which prevents babies from inheriting lethal genetic diseases has been approved by fertility regulator.
16 Dec 2016 2:06 AM
Whole nuts are not advised for babies or children up to the age of 3, due to the risk of choking. (Photo: Pixabay)

Some babies may need allergy tests before trying peanuts

Guidance regarding when to introduce peanut into the diet of an infant is changing.
09 Nov 2016 9:29 AM
Cruz-Chan, who is a lactation consultant, was able to surpass her goal in just three months. (Photo: Instagram/ @thewendist)

Woman donates 2,000 ounces of her breast milk after delivering stillborn

Apart from donating breast milk, she was also blessed with the opportunity to meet the six babies that her 16 gallons of milk fed.
27 Oct 2016 4:46 PM

Technology Gallery

The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Year-ender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chennai: Jayalalithaa's fans create 68 kg idli engraved with her face

Following the news of Jayalalithaa's demise, many people died of cardiac arrests and suicide. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Check just how much water you can drink

The general advice given by doctors under these conditions is to drink plenty of fluids so that the body can deal with loss of liquids.

Modern life, bad habits: Africa faces deadly new illnesses

Cancer, diabetes and heart problems proving increasing deadly on the African continent. (Photo: Pixabay)

Excessive sugar intake is not linked to health problems, says study

The intake of sugar does not have adverse efffects on health like believed previously. (Photo: Pixabay)

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))

White matter structure in child's brain predicts cognitive function

White matter is the tissue in the brain that contains axon fibers (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham