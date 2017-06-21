Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Risk of infection higher for obese patients after bypass surgery

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 9:40 am IST
A new study analyzed data from 56,722 patients to examine associations between BMI and various outcomes following bypass surgery.
Patients with BMI greater than 30 were 1.9 times more likely to report infections after bypass surgery.
 Patients with BMI greater than 30 were 1.9 times more likely to report infections after bypass surgery.

Washington: Obese patients have much higher odds of developing an infection soon after heart bypass surgery, according to a recent study.

The University of Alberta team analyzed data from 56,722 patients in the provincial registry to examine associations between body mass index (BMI) and various outcomes following coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), also known as coronary angioplasty.

"Compared to patients with normal BMI, we found that patients with BMI greater than 30 were 1.9 times more likely to report infections after bypass surgery," said researcher Tasuku Terada, who recently presented the series of studies at the Canadian Obesity Summit. "A better understanding is needed in order to improve clinical outcomes for patients with obesity and heart disease."

In addition, another study in the series published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology found that 88 percent of patients, who received PCI, were classified as obese, compared to 55 per cent of the patients who received CABG. PCI is a non-surgical procedure that opens up narrowed arteries in the heart due to plaque build-up. The physician places a small stent to keep the artery open and help to prevent re-narrowing.

Terada noted that the risk of infection following CABG may explain why patients with obesity are more likely to receive PCI. Postsurgical infection means an increase in the length of stay at the hospital for patients, resulting in increased medical costs and use of resources. Knowing the risks and potential outcomes can help health-care providers and patients make more informed choices on treatment and better use of resources.

Obesity expert Mary Forhan believes that further investigation will help researchers develop tools to help decrease the risk of infection, and to ensure that patients are receiving proper care.

Tags: obesity, bypass surgery, obese, body mass index (bmi), infection, health

Related Stories

The most common was a heart defect, followed by malformation of the genital organs and the limbs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mother's obesity boosts risk for major birth defects: study

The risk was higher for boys than for girls
15 Jun 2017 6:05 PM
2 billion adults and children across the globe are overweight or obese. (Photo: AP)

Obesity affects 1 in 10 worldwide

Obesity is giving rise to major health issues.
13 Jun 2017 3:13 PM
The intragastric balloons inflated with water make it easier to diet by inducing a feeling if fullness. (Photo: Pixabay- picture for representational purpose only)

Swallowable balloons can help curb obesity

This will cut down the need to surgically insert the balloons
18 May 2017 8:55 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Camera test: OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus

The OP5 cameras do have a few flaws that need to be ironed out by OnePlus and we hope they push some updates for the camera engine as soon as possible.
 

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

The US is believed to hold the most complete catalogue, listing an estimated 20,000 pieces of junk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video review: OnePlus 5, the next desired OnePlus

The new flagship is a beast with 6/8GB of RAM and a storage of 64/128GB, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and a 5.5-incher full HD AMOLED display.
 

MV Sridhar to supervise Virat Kohli’s India in Windies after Anil Kumble resignation

"The BCCI has deputed Dr. MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations to supervise the Team Management for the West Indies tour," said the Indian cricket board in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

How much Virat Kohli and key India players improved under Anil Kumble?

Anil Kumble bows out of the one of the hottest coaching jobs in the cricketing world, having left a lasting impression of his players. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

New system developed to slash needless thyroid biopsies

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

New vaccine developed could cure Ebola

The study is published in CMAJ . (Photo: Pixabay)

Nasal spray could be the newest way to combat HIV

Researchers are developing a nasal spray to combat HIV after figuring out how the virus spreads through the brain

Deadly heat-waves to affect 74 per cent of world's population by 2100

Heat-waves pose a considerable risk to human life because hot weather (Photo: AFP)

Avid cyclist's high adrenalin nearly cost him his life

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham