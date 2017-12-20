search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Cancer-causing STI is so infectious even virgins can catch and spread it

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 20, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common sexually transmitted disease which affects at least half of people who are sexually active.
Of the 100 identified types of HPV, around 40 of them affect the genital areas of men and women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Of the 100 identified types of HPV, around 40 of them affect the genital areas of men and women. (Photo: Pixabay)

According to a new study men who have never had sex are still at risk of catching cancer-causing HPV. HPV or the human papillomavirus is a very common sexually transmitted infection, which affects at least half of people who are sexually active.

Of the 100 identified types of HPV, around 40 of them affect the genital areas of men and women, and of these roughly 20 are associated with cancer, including cervical, head and neck and vulva and penis cancers.

 

A new US study suggests that it can be caught and spread among men who have never had sex. According to experts from University of Texas, the study which looked at 87 virgins between the ages of 18 and 70 from Brazil, Mexico, and the US found men who did not have sex in that time still caught HPV.

However, men who had been sexually active were twice as likely to catch it.

Dr Alan Nyitray, study co-author, said, “Previous studies have found HPV among female virgins, but this is the first to find it among male virgins. Finding HPV in this population was not entirely surprising, but it reinforces the point that HPV vaccination should not be thought of only in the context of sexual behaviour.”

According to researchers, virus was passed on through sexual contact without intercourse - so hand-to-genital contact.

On top of that, 28 per cent of men who started having sex during the study caught HPV and 45 per cent of those caught it within two years.

Study author Zhiyue Liu said that the findings highlight the rapid acquisition of HPV after sexual debut among men and thus emphasise the importance of HPV vaccination before sexual debut.

HPV is the most widespread worldwide and four out of five of the population will contract some form of the virus at least once in their life.

In most cases, the body's immune system will fight off the virus and there won't be any need for further tests, in fact, some people may not even know they contracted it at all.

Tags: sti, sex, health and well being, cancer, virgin, human papillomavirus


Related Stories

Lesbian, gay, bisexual teens are three times likelier to attempt suicide: Study
Just a friendly hug, school made it 'sexual', says expelled Kerala student
Grooming pubic hair raises risk of sexually transmitted disease


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New patents reveal more details about Samsung's foldable smartphone

The patent suggests a smartphone features a hinge that connects the two screens using a hinge that also allows the phone to be closed.
 

Girl suffers pain as cancer leaves her with portruding and bleeding eyes

The girl's parents aren't able to afford help from a specialist (Photo: YouTube)
 

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

Akshay and Radhika in the stills of the song from their upcoming film, 'Padman'.
 

How to make Wi-Fi faster? Use light

For using a Li-Fi network, mobile devices to need to use an adapter that can understand light signals.
 

Revolutionary gel may be the new form of birth control - for men

This will be the largest effort in the US to test a hormonal form of birth control for men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat slams Rohit Sharma's emotional moment with wife Ritika

Earlier this year, Sofia Hayat had stated that she blocked the 30-year-old Rohit Sharma from her Twitter account.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Girl suffers pain as cancer leaves her with portruding and bleeding eyes

The girl's parents aren't able to afford help from a specialist (Photo: YouTube)

Revolutionary gel may be the new form of birth control - for men

This will be the largest effort in the US to test a hormonal form of birth control for men. (Photo: Pixabay)

3 myths busted about nutritional supplements

Debunking myths about nutritional supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)

Woman gives birth to baby who spent 24 years as a frozen embryo

Representational Image. (Photo: Pexels)

Healthy diet can help strengthen immune system to help tackle AIDS: Study

A nutritious diet can help strengthen immune system to help tackle AIDS. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham