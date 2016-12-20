Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Aspirin use ups death risk in uterine cancer patients: study

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 6:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 6:55 pm IST
Regular use of NSAID was associated with a 66 per cent increased risk of dying among women with Type 1 endometrial cancers
The effect was strongest among patients who had used NSAIDs for more than 10 years in the past but had ceased use prior to diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The effect was strongest among patients who had used NSAIDs for more than 10 years in the past but had ceased use prior to diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: Regular use of over-the-counterpain killers such as aspirin and ibuprofen may increase the risk of dying in patients with a type of uterine cancer by 66 per cent, a new study has warned.

Researchers from the Ohio State University in the US sought to understand the association of regular non-steroidal inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) use and the risk of dying from endometrial cancer among a cohort of more than 4,000 patients. They found that regular NSAID use was associated with a 66 per cent increased risk of dying among women with Type 1 endometrial cancers, a typically less-aggressive form of the disease.

The association was statistically significant among patients who reported past or current NSAID use at the time of diagnosis, but it was strongest among patients who had used NSAIDs for more than 10 years in the past but had ceased use
prior to diagnosis. Use of NSAIDs was not associated with mortality from typically more aggressive, Type 2 cancers. "There is a increasing evidence that chronic inflammation is involved in endometrial cancer and progression and recent data suggests that inhibition of inflammation through NSAID use plays a role," said Theodore Brasky from Ohio State University.

"This study identifies a clear association that merits additional research to help us fully understand the biologic mechanisms behind this phenomenon," said Brasky. "Our finding was surprising because it goes against previous studies that suggest NSAIDs can be used to reduce inflammation and reduce the risk of developing or dying from certain cancers, like colorectal cancer," Brasky added.

Researchers point out that information about specific dosages and NSAID use after surgery was not available in the current study, which represents a significant limitation. "These results are intriguing and worthy of further investigation," said David Cohn from Ohio State University.

"It is important to remember that endometrial cancer patients are far more likely to die of cardiovascular disease than their cancer so women who take NSAIDs to reduce their risk of heart attack - under the guidance of their physicians
- should continue doing so," said Cohn. "While these data are interesting, there is not yet enough data to make a public recommendation for or against taking NSAIDS to reduce the risk of cancer-related death," Cohn added.

The study appears in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Tags: aspirin, drugs, uterine cancer

Related Stories

Although the health benefits of aspirin are well established, few people take it. (Representational Image)

Taking aspirin daily may extend life, prevent heart attacks

Aspirin can help patients at risk of heart disease because it thins the blood and prevents clotting.
02 Dec 2016 7:27 PM
Taking aspirin reduced the risk of a recurrent stroke in the following six weeks by about 60 percent. (Representational Photo)

Immediate aspirin after mini-stroke cuts risk of major stroke

Stroke causes one out of every 20 deaths in the U.S., killing nearly 130,000 people each year.
25 May 2016 9:09 AM
Recent findings have implications for doctors, who should give aspirin immediately if a TIA or minor stroke is suspected, rather than waiting for specialist assessment. (Representative Image)

Aspirin after 'mini stroke' reduces further risk

Aspirin reduced the early risk of a fatal or disabling stroke by about 70-80 per cent over the first few days and weeks in a study.
19 May 2016 1:14 PM

Nation Gallery

Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Twitter loses its cool as Saifeena name their baby boy Taimur

Twitterati also called Saif a ‘jihadi’.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
 

Study sheds light on the number of times women think of sex in a day

Men thought of sex 34 times a day (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Excessive sugar intake is not linked to health problems, says study

The intake of sugar does not have adverse efffects on health like believed previously. (Photo: Pixabay)

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))

White matter structure in child's brain predicts cognitive function

White matter is the tissue in the brain that contains axon fibers (Photo: AFP)

Researchers come up with first ever Chikungunya vaccine

The researchers used the Eilat virus as a vaccine platform (Photo: AFP)

Pregnancy causes long-lasting changes in women's brains: study

The brain changes were likely an adaptation for motherhood (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham