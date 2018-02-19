search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Scientists create first human-sheep hybrids

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Research could pave way for organs to be grown in animals for transplant even providing a cure for diabetes.
Stanford's team, which has already successfully transplanted pancreases into mice, is tipped to be the first after now that they have produced a human-sheep model to use. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Stanford's team, which has already successfully transplanted pancreases into mice, is tipped to be the first after now that they have produced a human-sheep model to use. (Photo: Pixabay)

In a startling new scientific study, scientists have created the first ever human-sheep hybrids, paving the way for organs to be grown in animals which can be transplanted into humans.

The project, successfully conducted by Stanford University could even open the door to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes by creating healthy pancreases to regulate blood sugar.

 

While scientists have already successfully developed human-pig hybrids which sparked excitement that they could use them grow human organs, no team has been able to take it to the next step.

But Stanford's team, which has already successfully transplanted pancreases into mice, is tipped to be the first after now that they have produced a human-sheep model to use.

Speaking about it, lead author of the study, Dr Hiro Nakuachi, a professor of genetics at Stanford, told the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference that they have already generated a mouse pancreas in rats and then transplanted those in to diabetic mouse and were able to show almost a complete cure.

The breakthrough could also help to alleviate the global shortage of organ donors.

Thirty-two people die a day waiting for a life-saving organ.

The development comes less than two years after the US government said it would approve funding of these controversial experiments, but later backtracked after receiving more than 20,000 complaints from animal rights groups.

Pablo Ross, associate professor of animal science at the University of California, Davis who is part of leading the venture, admitted he harbors similar concerns.

Transplanting organs from pig or sheep directly to humans has not been successful but researchers believe using human stem cells may be an alternative solution.

Researchers have previously developed human-pig hybrids but have not yet been able to use the process to grow human organs

The team now plans to implant human stem cells into sheep embryos and hope that human DNA will be able to grow organs such as a pancreas.

It would be a world first if a human organ could be grown inside a sheep. 

Tags: human-sheep hybrids, stanford university, scientists, organ transplant, human organs, organ growth, health and well being


Related Stories

4 facts about organ transplantation
Scientists discover first known hybrid bird species in the Amazon rainforest
Hybrid sperm may help combat cervical cancer, says study



Notice: Undefined variable: id in /var/www/html/deccan/adsblock/blockAd.php on line 3
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
 

2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skater braves wardrobe malfunction to win plaudits

The mishap happened when the 22-year-old Gabriella Papadakis leaned backwards early on and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume. The duo were still able to finish their short dance as Papadakis tried to keep her chest covered, but she left the ice in tears. (Photo: AFP)
 

Belly button reshaping is the latest cosmetic surgery trend

Many are opting to have belly button reshaping procedures. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Fertility issues risk high for obese people

Fertility issues risk high for obese people. (Photo: Pixabay)

Scientists discover protein that causes cancer growth

Scientists discover protein that causes cancer growth. (Photo: Pixabay)

Belly button reshaping is the latest cosmetic surgery trend

Many are opting to have belly button reshaping procedures. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women being pushed into unnecessary C-sections, warns WHO

The UN agency issued a new childbirth guidance removing the emphasis on a timescale over which a ‘normal’ labour should take place. (Photo: Pixabay)

Alzheimer's drug could repair binge drinking brain damage in teens

Alzheimer's drug could repair binge drinking brain damage in teens. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham