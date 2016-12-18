Rushing into surgery can increase risk of death in uterine cancer patients

New Delhi: For those diagnosed with uterine cancer, delaying surgery may not be a good idea, but for some, rushing into an under-the-knife session can be as detrimental, according to a recent study.

In the Penn Medicine study, women who had surgery (usually to remove the uterus) within the first two weeks after diagnosis had a significantly increased risk of death within five years, compared to those who had surgery three or four weeks after their initial diagnosis.

The investigators examined more than 200,000 cases in the United States. Nearly two-thirds of the cases studied were considered low-risk cancers. Of those, patients who had surgery in the first or second week after diagnosis had a 14 percent increased risk of death within five years compared to patients who had surgery in week three or four. For women with high-risk cancers, that number jumped to 20 percent.

The risk, the authors suggested, is likely rooted in the delivery of care, rather than the cancer itself. In both risk groups, patients undergoing early surgery were more likely to die within 30 days of their operation. These patients were also more likely to be black, have advanced stage disease, have no insurance or be on Medicaid, and receive care at low-volume hospitals.

"We suspect that physicians diagnosing endometrial cancer may believe, not unreasonably, that the best thing they can do for those patients is to operate as soon as possible, because if they wait too long the cancer could progress, resulting in a worse outcome," said senior author David I. Shalowitz.

"But, the results of our study suggest that pre-surgical care and referring patients to a gynaecologic oncologist may be more important," he added.

Researchers also observed higher mortality rates in women with low-risk cancers whose surgery took place eight weeks or more after diagnosis. Long wait times have been associated with poorer survival outcomes in breast, rectal and bladder cancers; however, past studies of endometrial cancer have produced mixed findings. Factors such as poor access to care, insurance status, and pre-existing conditions like heart disease, could delay surgeries.

Five-year survival rates worsened as time-to-surgery increased, the study found: from 84.5 percent at eight weeks to 82.1 percent at week 11, to 78.6 percent at week 15, for example. There was no increased risk of death for women with high-risk cancers who had surgery after the third week, suggesting that for these women, the type and extent of disease at diagnosis contributes more to survival outcomes than progression of disease during the wait for surgery, the authors said.

The team recommended that the target interval between diagnosis and treatment be less than eight weeks, especially for women with low-risk cancers. They also called on gynaecologic oncologists and policy makers to make use of these findings to help develop national practice standards for uterine cancer care delivery.

The study is published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.