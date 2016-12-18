 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India cross 200, Rahul scores century
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Rushing into surgery can increase risk of death in uterine cancer patients

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 10:54 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 11:00 am IST
Patients who had surgery in the first or second week after diagnosis had a 14 percent increased risk of death.
The risk, the authors suggested, is likely rooted in the delivery of care (Photo: AFP)
 The risk, the authors suggested, is likely rooted in the delivery of care (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: For those diagnosed with uterine cancer, delaying surgery may not be a good idea, but for some, rushing into an under-the-knife session can be as detrimental, according to a recent study.

In the Penn Medicine study, women who had surgery (usually to remove the uterus) within the first two weeks after diagnosis had a significantly increased risk of death within five years, compared to those who had surgery three or four weeks after their initial diagnosis.

The investigators examined more than 200,000 cases in the United States. Nearly two-thirds of the cases studied were considered low-risk cancers. Of those, patients who had surgery in the first or second week after diagnosis had a 14 percent increased risk of death within five years compared to patients who had surgery in week three or four. For women with high-risk cancers, that number jumped to 20 percent.

The risk, the authors suggested, is likely rooted in the delivery of care, rather than the cancer itself. In both risk groups, patients undergoing early surgery were more likely to die within 30 days of their operation. These patients were also more likely to be black, have advanced stage disease, have no insurance or be on Medicaid, and receive care at low-volume hospitals.

"We suspect that physicians diagnosing endometrial cancer may believe, not unreasonably, that the best thing they can do for those patients is to operate as soon as possible, because if they wait too long the cancer could progress, resulting in a worse outcome," said senior author David I. Shalowitz.

"But, the results of our study suggest that pre-surgical care and referring patients to a gynaecologic oncologist may be more important," he added.

Researchers also observed higher mortality rates in women with low-risk cancers whose surgery took place eight weeks or more after diagnosis. Long wait times have been associated with poorer survival outcomes in breast, rectal and bladder cancers; however, past studies of endometrial cancer have produced mixed findings. Factors such as poor access to care, insurance status, and pre-existing conditions like heart disease, could delay surgeries.

Five-year survival rates worsened as time-to-surgery increased, the study found: from 84.5 percent at eight weeks to 82.1 percent at week 11, to 78.6 percent at week 15, for example. There was no increased risk of death for women with high-risk cancers who had surgery after the third week, suggesting that for these women, the type and extent of disease at diagnosis contributes more to survival outcomes than progression of disease during the wait for surgery, the authors said.

The team recommended that the target interval between diagnosis and treatment be less than eight weeks, especially for women with low-risk cancers. They also called on gynaecologic oncologists and policy makers to make use of these findings to help develop national practice standards for uterine cancer care delivery.

The study is published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Tags: health and well being, cancer patients, surgery, death risk

Related Stories

Atezolizumab reinvigorates patients' immune systems against cancer (Photo: AFP)

New drug helps lung cancer patients survive four months longer

Patients with non-small-cell lung cancer survived for 13.8 months on average on the drug called atezolizumab
13 Dec 2016 9:48 AM
As the henna dye is plant-based, the tattoos don’t pose any risk to the weakened immune systems of those opting for such body decoration. (Photo: Instagram/ @sarahennaseattle)

Woman gives cancer patients henna crowns to cope with hair loss

She hopes that the service will help her clients feel more positive and relaxed.
05 Dec 2016 9:17 PM
Walking is safe, feasible and effective for patients (Photo: AFP)

Lung cancer patients can sleep better by walking more

Lung cancer patients often experience sleep problems during and after treatment.
18 Nov 2016 8:49 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter reacts to king of the ring Vijender Singh’s victory

Vijender Singh landed the winning blow in the third round. (Photo: PTI)
 

Michael Jackson’s look-alike is driving the internet insane

Sergio Cortes saya that he feels proud to be considred as best impersonator of the late King Of Pop. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Kajol joins Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth on VIP 2 photoshoot

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale,' opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

I am keen to play Jayalalithaa madam: Ramya Krishnan

The viral poster
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

New medicine: How the gut breaks the mind

The discovery of the brain-gut bacteria link can lead to the development of next-generation probiotics which can not just cure, but even one day prevent Parkinson’s disease in humans

Zika-linked birth defects more extensive than thought: study

Microcephaly is not the most common congenital defect from the Zika virus. (Photo: AP)

Runversation: Putting on your shoes for a cause

Running for a cause is one of the most selfless things you can do. It also gives runners better motivation

Burkina Faso team aims to beat malaria with soap

A volunteer in Burkina Faso puts her arm in a box with mosquitoes to test

Frequent sauna baths may protect against dementia

Sauna bathing may protect both the heart and memory to some extent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham