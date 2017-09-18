Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Saying sorry makes rejection worse, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 1:20 pm IST
Research discovers issuing sorry can make rejected person feel like they need to offer forgiveness, even if their feelings do not match up.
While an apology may have good intentions, the researchers believe it can also be a selfish act. (Photo: Pixabay)
 While an apology may have good intentions, the researchers believe it can also be a selfish act. (Photo: Pixabay)

A recent study finds that apologising can make rejection feel worse, even though it makes the person who is saying it, feel better.

The research, conducted by the Dartmouth College discovered that issuing a sorry can make the rejected person feel like they need to offer forgiveness, even if their feelings do not match up. This may lead to the wounded person wanting to take revenge.

The study examined over 100 participants who were given different social scenarios to turn down, such as a date, a roommate who wanted to continue living with the participant as a lease was set to expire and lunch plans with a work colleague. They found that 39 percent of participants were found to have issued an apology in their rejections, which were found to increase hurt feelings.

According to the study, apologies for lunch and roommate scenarios, in particular, made volunteers feel worse.

Their feelings were only marginally hurt in the party scenario, and not at all in the date rejection.

The experiment further went on to see whether people would seek revenge after a rejection and found that those who received an apology were more likely to take revenge and give the group more hot sauce, even if they knew that their peer hated the condiment.

Finally, researchers tested whether rejections with apologies affect forgiveness.

The study found that people were more likely to feel as if the rejected party should express forgiveness if an apology was given.

While an apology may have good intentions, the researchers believe it can also be a selfish act.

The study's findings were published last month in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Tags: sorry, apology, selfish, rejection, worse, psychology, health and well being




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want a job at NASA? Read this first

When NASA was looking for a new class of astronauts, only 12 were selected from a whopping 18,300 applicants.
 

Samsung could make gynecologists happy with new machine

The novel research conducted on color Doppler Fetal Intelligent Navigation Echocardiography (5D Heart Color) will be published in the October 2017 issue of the scientific journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology (UOG).
 

What’s up with WhatsApp?

WhatsApp business messages will be identified by a green tick mark.
 

New technology could reinvent air conditioning

SkyCool’s earlier prototype panel at the company’s headquarters in Burlingame, California.
 

Nokia 9 leak reveals dual-lens Zeiss camera, fingerprint reader on back

Leaked image of Nokia 9 (Photo: Baidu/Nokiapoweruser.com)
 

Steve Ballmer starts new company that sucks data from government

‘The production of census data is super-important. I will certainly be an advocate for that.’ — Steve Ballmer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Ovarian cancer drug gets EU agency backing

Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer affects the tissue covering the ovary or lining of the fallopian tube or abdominal wall. (Representational Image)

Not just adults, but teens too may suffer from blood pressure related organ damage

Some adolescents may have organ damage related to blood pressure and are not targeted for therapy. (Photo: Pexels)

Here’s why you may be struggling to lose weight

Some gut bacteria may be connected to how much weight a person is able to lose under certain circumstances. (Photo: Pixabay)

Stimulating brain with magnetic pulses may help overcome anxiety, says study

This form of therapy deliberately exposes anxiety patients to the situations they feel threatened by. (Photo: Pixabay)

Shock waves to the penis may cure impotence: Study

No participants in the study suffered any side-effects, reported the American Journal of Men’s Heath. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham