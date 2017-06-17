Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Mumbaikar receives world's smallest leadless pacemaker

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 11:10 am IST
78-year-old is given smallest pacemaker, which is as big as the size of a vitamin pill
Leadless pacemakeris a new type of heart device that offers the most advanced pacing technology (Photo: Pixabay)
 Leadless pacemakeris a new type of heart device that offers the most advanced pacing technology (Photo: Pixabay)

 Mumbai: World's smallest pacemaker, which is as big as the size of a vitamin pill with advanced pacing technology, has been successfully implanted in the heart of a 78-year-old at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to doctors, the risk associated with the routine pacemaker is reducing by almost 50 percent, like lead infection, pacemaker pocket infection, venous obstruction etc.

The sugery was performed at Saifee Hospital and become the third hospital in Mumbai to successfully implant the pill-sized pacemaker.

Dr Ali Asgar Behranwala and Dr. Yunus Loya conducted the surgery.

Beheranwala said, "Unlike most pacemakers that are placed inside patient's chest with leads (wires) running to the heart, the leadless pacemaker is implanted through a keyhole sized incision through the groin region into the heart."

"It has reduced the complications and risks associated with the routine pacemaker by almost 50 percent, like lead infection, pacemaker pocket infection, venous obstruction etc.", Dr Loya explained.

The 78-year-old was experiencing episodes of unexplained fainting and had a history of coronary artery disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He had also undergone bypass surgery in the past.

When the episodes of dizziness, breathlessness and fainting continued, the doctors put him through a few tests and diagnosed that he was suffering from

Bradycardia - abnormally slow heart action and required implantation of a pacemaker to improve pacing.

The team of doctors successfully performed the implant procedure to treat Bradycardia with the smallest leadless pacemaker.

This leadless pacemaker, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a new type of heart device that offers the most advanced pacing technology at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker.

Pacemakers are the most common way to treat Bradycardia (slow heart rhythm) to help restore the heart's normal rhythm and relieve symptoms by sending electrical impulses to the heart to increase the heart rate.

The leadless pacemaker is known to be less invasive, self-contained and 93 percent smaller in size.

The Leadless Pacemaker also incorporates a retrieval feature to enable retrieval of the device when possible; however, the device is designed to be left in the body.

Tags: pacemaker, heart surgery, health and well being, heart

Related Stories

The teen is being lauded for his fighting spirit (Photo: Facebook)

Video: US teen starts dancing on hospital bed after successful heart surgery

15-year-old Amari Hall was born with a heart defect and has been a fighter most of his life.
16 Jun 2017 4:02 PM
Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

The baby born after just 28 weeks has become the smallest to survive the surgery despite major risks.
17 May 2017 8:43 PM
The internal components of a battery-free pacemaker introduced this week by Rice University and the Texas Heart Institute. The pacemaker can be inserted into the heart and powered by a battery pack outside the body, eliminating the need for wire leads and surgeries to occasionally replace the battery. Courtesy of Rice Integrated Systems and Circuits.

Battery-less pacemaker that harvests energy wirelessly

A wireless, battery-less pacemaker that can be implanted directly into a patient’s heart is being introduced by Rice University.
07 Jun 2017 11:19 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch the match of sex and scandal sans cricket in Inside Edge

Poster of the show.
 

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final: 10 million rupees for 30 second ad slot?

India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer among the world's 100 highest-paid sportsmen, ranking 89th with annual income of $22 million, according to a list compiled by Forbes.(Photo: AP)
 

Paltan: Abhishek Bachchan confirms his next, to work with director who launched him

The poster of 'Paltan' that Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter.
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan final clash stirs 2007 World Twenty20 memories

Young Mahendra Singh Dhoni led inexperienced India to ICC World Twenty20 glory in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Erasmus, Kettleborough to umpire India vs Pakistan final

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday at The Oval. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Android-powered Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs 9,499

Android-powered Nokia 3 smartphone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Goat yoga is the new must-do fitness craze

Goat yoga is gaining popularity. (All Photos: Facebook FARRM)

Women, want a healthy heart? Go study more!

Educated people opt for a healthier lifestyle and have better healthcare opportunities (Photo: Pixabay)

Fountain of youth, not entirely a myth!

Certain kinds of gut bacteria can increase lifespan, at least in microscopic worms, say researchers (Photo: Pixabay)

Stroke survivors credit these activities to faster recovery

Researchers believe the two activities were responsible for their improvements. (Photo: Pixabay)

Homeopathy offers relief from Chikunguniya

Chikunguniya is a form of viral fever caused by an Alpha virus that is transmitted to humans by bite of  Aedes Aegypti mosquito 9
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham