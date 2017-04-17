Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Bengaluru’s high temperatures pose health risk for all

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JOYEETA CHAKRAVORTY
Published Apr 17, 2017, 6:40 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 7:00 am IST
Sweating is extremely important to keep the body cool.
During summers, the humidity builds and goes above 60%, because of which we do not sweat much. Sweating is extremely important to keep the body cool -- Dr S.M. Prasad, Professor of Paediatrics, Ambedkar Medical College
Bengaluru: Bengaluru is feeling the heat as the maximum temperature is touching 36 degrees Celsius over the last week.Doctors say that people should take precautionary measures to avoid strokes and other heat-related ailments. “The most important thing they should bear in mind is to stay hydrated and to keep their heads covered. Reducing exposure to the Sun from 11 am to 3 pm is essential," said Dr Sudha Menon, Director, Internal Medicines, Fortis Hospital.

With the garden city turning into a concrete jungle, Bengalureans have a lot to worry. “There are a lot of concrete buildings in the city. Usually, concrete and asphalt on roads get heated up and absorb maximum heat during the day. In the night, these structures emit heat making it unpleasant for the people," explained Dr S.M. Prasad, Professor of Paediatrics, Ambedkar Medical College, and president of the Bangalore Adolescent Health Academy.

On heat strokes, he said, “It is the last stage cause by the effects of heat wave and soaring temperatures. The first stage is heat rashes and people should increase their water intake and have fluids and electrolytes.“The second stage is heat cramps which also indicate low levels of water in the body. Heat exhaustion is the next stage after which chances of getting a heat stroke are high. Heat stroke is the last stage and many a time fatal.

People should ensure that they keep their bodies cold by either avoiding the sun completely or being in a room which is ventilated well.”He said, “During summers, the humidity builds and goes above 60%, because of which we do not sweat much. Sweating is extremely important to keep the body cool."Dr Sudha advised people to have water with a little salt for sodium and to avoid caffeine, aerated drinks and alcohol.

Warning for commuters in four-wheelers
Temperatures inside cars are nearly 2-3 degrees Celsius more than the surroundings. Don't park your car in sunlight as the air inside gets heated up. Don't leave elderly people or children inside cars. Ensure the car has air-conditioners and is well ventilated. Schools should avoid sports sessions for children as it can have adverse effects on their health.

Tags: heat strokes, electrolytes, caffeine
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

