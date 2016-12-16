Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Contraceptive pill won't kill your sexual desire

ANI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 9:00 pm IST
Women on oral contraceptives reported higher desire with their partner.
Contraceptives are designed to prevent unwanted pregnancies and, for some, to protect people from sexually transmitted infections. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Contraceptives are designed to prevent unwanted pregnancies and, for some, to protect people from sexually transmitted infections. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington D.C.: Busting the popular myth that taking contraceptives curbs sexual desire, a new study reveals that taking the pill doesn't lower women's sexual desire, as other factors like age and length of relationship are more important.

The study was published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine. Research from the University of Kentucky and Indiana University in the US said the evidence explaining what affects women's sexual desire is mixed and more research is needed.

Contraceptives are designed to prevent unwanted pregnancies and, for some, to protect people from sexually transmitted infections. The team carried out to explore the impact of using different contraceptives on the sexual desire of women and men in relationships.

"We wanted to understand the link between desire and contraceptive choice, especially in the context of longer-term relationships," said study author Dr. Kristen Mark.

"Most research doesn't focus on partners or people in long-term relationships but many contraceptive users are in long-term monogamous relationships, so this is an important group to study," she added.

They looked at the impact of three different contraceptive types -- oral hormonal contraceptive, other hormonal contraceptive and non-hormonal contraceptive -- on the desire of couples in heterosexual relationships of varying lengths. They measured solitary and dyadic sexual desire -- that is, libido alone or with a partner -- of more than 900 people using a tool called the Sexual Desire Inventory.

The findings revealed significant differences in the way contraceptives affected the desire of women alone and in their relationships: women on non-hormonal contraceptives reported higher desire on their own and women on oral contraceptives reported higher desire with their partner. However, when the researchers adjusted the results to take into account relationship length and age, the differences were no longer significant, suggesting that it's the context rather than the contraceptive type that has the biggest impact on desire.

"Our findings are clear: the pill doesn't kill desire. This research helps to bust those myths and hopefully eventually get rid of this common cultural script in our society," Mark noted.

Tags: contraceptive pill, contraceptives, sexual desire, libido

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Jacqueline, other stars redefine glamour
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were seen arriving for Ranbir Kapoor's housewarming bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Gauri visit Ranbir as he moves to his new house
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the music-based reality show 'Dil Hain Hindustani' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get musical as they promote OK Jaanu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I gave a screen-test for my role in Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan

Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, 'Dangal'.
 

Sona Mohapatra ‘laughs’ at IIT-Bombay, accuses them of asking her ‘to get a man’

Sona Mohapatra
 

Deepika Padukone follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps, moves out of her house

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.
 

Sunny praises Urvashi’s Kaabil item number; clash with Raees a thing of the past?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone.
 

Over 1000 IIT Kharagpur students bag jobs in just 13 days

(Photo: PTI)
 

Just wanted to fire it a few times and throw it away: Sanjay on infamous AK-56

He will be making a comeback with Omung Kumar's 'Bhoomi'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Cattle vaccination ups girls' chances to attend secondary school

Vaccinating increased a household's income because fewer cattle died and disease free cattle produced more milk to feed the family or to be sold in the marketplace. (Photo: Pixabay)

Only some shoe inserts tied to lower risk of injuries

Athletes often use orthotics and insoles to help prevent and manage a range of muscle and bone problems. (Photo: Pixabay)

Strong muscles tied to lower risk of incontinence in older women

Women also had lower odds of stress incontinence when they lost substantial amounts of weight and fat mass. (Photo: Pixabay)

Teen girls' delusion about weight, body image linked to alcohol use

There's a relationship between drinking and high risk behaviours. (Photo: Pixabay)

Almonds provide fewer calories than thought: study

Whole unroasted almonds provided 25 per cent fewer calories than expected, while whole roasted almonds provided 19 per cent fewer calories. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham