 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has scalped two wickets but England look to dominate India on Day 1 of the fifth Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 1: Jadeja removes Root before tea interval
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Athletes in individual sports more prone to depression than team players

PTI
Published Dec 16, 2016, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 1:57 pm IST
Sport-specific stress combined with insufficient time for recovery was associated with symptoms of depression.
Depression is particularly high in young athletes, with athletes in individual sports being more vulnerable. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Depression is particularly high in young athletes, with athletes in individual sports being more vulnerable. (Photo: Pixabay)

Berlin: Athletes in individual sports are more prone to developing depressive symptoms than those in team games, according to a new study. Researchers from the Technical University of Munich in Germany surveyed 162 elite and 199 junior elite athletes in two cross-sectional studies.

They also conducted a longitudinal study of 85 junior athletes, surveying them three times over the course of a year. These three studies were complemented by a qualitative study, in which 134 elite athletes were interviewed about perceived causes of their experienced stress, drop-out intentions and depressive symptoms.

The two cross-sectional studies found that sport-specific stress combined with insufficient time for recovery was associated with symptoms of depression. They also found that athletes in individual sports showed significantly higher scores for depressive symptoms than athletes in team sports.

The longitudinal study found that dysfunctional attitudes in athletes and a resigned coping style both predicted higher rates of depressive symptoms and burnout. Although burnout and depression were significantly correlated, perfectionism and chronic stress predicted burnout but not depression. Depression was linked with a lack of time to recover from stress.

"Our research suggests that depression is particularly high in young athletes, with athletes in individual sports being more vulnerable," said Juergen Beckmann from the Technical University of Munich.

"In Germany, we have developed a burnout and screening instrument for junior athletes and a website to give them advice on coping with stress and other psychological problems they may experience," said Beckmann. The study appears in the journal British Psychological Society (BPS).

Tags: depression, stress

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

National Geographic creates history with 7-year-old transgender on cover

“The best thing about being a girl is, now I don’t have to pretend to be a boy” (Photo: Instagram)
 

Digitally remastered trailer of Rajinikanth's cult hit Baasha goes viral

A still from the film.
 

Post radioactive ink rumour, Kerala woman alleges Rs 2000 note crumbling

The family is unable to use the note (Photo: Twitter)
 

Wajah Tum Ho movie review: No ‘Wajah’ to give this film a try

Still from the film
 

Hrithik wanted to appear on KWK with Yami Gautam; makers said no?

Hrithik's 'Kaabil' is releasing on January 25.
 

Delhi: Thieves loot 78-yr-old, leave Rs 100 note for her to cope with cash crunch

Representational picture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Almonds provide fewer calories than thought: study

Whole unroasted almonds provided 25 per cent fewer calories than expected, while whole roasted almonds provided 19 per cent fewer calories. (Photo: Pixabay)

Top-rated apps aren't always effective for managing health: study

But only 28 of these apps reacted appropriately when the reviewers entered a dangerous value (Photo: AFP)

From the studio to the street

Sandhya Raju, Kuchipudi danseuse and a fitness freak.

Insect found in 6-year-old Hyderabad girl's saline bottle

They claimed an insect was found in a saline bottle administered to her during treatment in the hospital (Photo: AFP)

UK becomes first country to legalise 'three-parent baby' fertility therapy

An independent panel of experts last month said the practice should be
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham