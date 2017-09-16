Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Endometriosis ups risk of miscarriage in women

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 8:27 am IST
According to experts, condition alters a woman's physiology in way that can interfere with number of stages of pregnancy.
From causing inflammation at the endometrium, to resisting the action of progesterone during implantation, there are a number of ways that endometriosis may affect the normal course of pregnancy (Photo: Pixabay)
 From causing inflammation at the endometrium, to resisting the action of progesterone during implantation, there are a number of ways that endometriosis may affect the normal course of pregnancy (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington DC: Mothers-to-be, please take note! Women with endometriosis - the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside of the uterus - are at a greater risk of complications during pregnancy and at delivery, a recent study has warned.

The results revealed that the women with this condition were at a higher risk of preterm birth, miscarriage, cesarean delivery and placenta previa.

Researchers from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in the U.S. showed that endometriosis was associated with the birth of infants who were small for their gestational age.

Researcher Vincenzo Berghella said that it is important that women with a history of endometriosis and obstetricians caring for them, are aware of this association between prior endometriosis and higher risks of miscarriage, preterm birth, placenta previa, cesarean delivery and a baby small for gestational age.

Berghella added that these pregnancies deserve closer monitoring for these complications.

"Endometriosis is known to alter a woman's physiology in a way that could interfere with a number of stages of pregnancy," stated Berghella.

From causing inflammation at the endometrium, to resisting the action of progesterone during implantation and throughout the pregnancy, there are a number of ways that endometriosis may affect the normal course of pregnancy, the researchers explained.

The team analysed 24 studies, which comprised over a million women.

"Studies like ours help clarify the findings by pooling the data from many studies to give the field a more conclusive answer to a debated research question. The collective data is stronger than any single study alone and often helps shape opinion in the field."

The research appears in journal Fertility and Sterility.

Tags: womb condition, women, pregnancy, miscarriage, preterm, endometriosis, health and well being


Related Stories

Substance found in shellfish, mushroom ups risk of womb cancer
Endometriosis on rise, causes worry, say doctors
Watch: Documentary aims to dispel myths about endometriosis


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan celebrate cricket return with Twenty20 series triumph over World XI

Under Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan team outplayed the World XI -- with cricketers from seven countries – in Friday's decider to match the important occasion by claiming the series 2-1. (Photo: AP)
 

Bald men are perceived as more masculine, dominant, stronger and taller: study

But bald men also looked four years older than their actual age (Photo: Pexel)
 

Women are using needle and thread for weird facelift promising immediate results

It has been referred to as the lunchtime facelift because of instant results (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Flu shots may up risk of miscarriage in women

Researchers are working on a larger study looking at more recent data to see if a possible link between swine flu vaccine and miscarriage holds up (Photo: Pixabay)

Swine flu may cause type 1 diabetes in children

Study supports the hypothesis that respiratory infections can contribute to the development of type 1 diabetes (Photo: File image)

Urban Legend: Beyond brawn – Gym Ravi’s secret lies in three simple meals

‘Gym’ Ravi strikes a pose

Antidepressants raise risk of early death by 33 percent

The authors of the controversial paper are of the opinion that antidepressants do more harm than good. (Photo: Pixabay)

Now a super injection that can deliver several doses of drug – at the same time!

The injection works using tiny capsules programmed to break down at different times (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham