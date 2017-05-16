Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

People feel more sexually confident by adding energy drinks to alcohol

ANI
Published May 16, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Red bull has long used the slogan 'Red Bull gives you wings' but this type of advertising makes people think it has intoxicating qualities.
All the previous studies have warned of a danger when it comes to mixing energy drinks and alcohol (Photo: AFP)
 All the previous studies have warned of a danger when it comes to mixing energy drinks and alcohol (Photo: AFP)

London: According to a new study, knowing that you have added energy drinks to a spirit will make you feel that you are more drunk.

As reported by The Independent, being told that an energy drink has been added to your alcoholic drink can make you feel more drunk, daring and sexually self-confident.

The research had a total 154 participants, all heterosexual men, described as social drinkers and each were given a cocktail containing vodka, red bull and fruit juice.

The labelling of the cocktail either emphasized on the presence of the energy drink ('a vodka-Red Bull cocktail') or it was described as a 'vodka cocktail' or 'exotic cocktail' instead.

The men were asked to complete a series of tasks on a computer to measure their perceived drunkenness, attitudes and behaviours.

The scientists found that those who drank the cocktail aware that it contained an energy drink "significantly increased perceived intoxication, risk-taking and sexual self-confidence".

Study's lead-author Yann Cornill shared, "Red bull has long used the slogan 'Red Bull gives you wings' but our study shows that this type of advertising can make people think it has intoxicating qualities when it doesn't. When alcohol is mixed with an energy drink and people are aware of it, they feel like they're more intoxicated simply because the marketing says they should feel that way."

All the previous studies have warned of a danger when it comes to mixing energy drinks and alcohol. Couple of months back researchers found that the combination can increase the risk of injury on a night out as well as leading the person to stay out longer and drink more overall, The current study found that emphasising the content of an energy drink in the cocktail decreased the participants' intentions to drink drive.

"Given the study's findings about the psychological effects of energy-drink marketing, energy drink marketers should be banned from touting the disinhibiting effects of their ingredients. Regulations and codes of conduct should consider the psychological - and not just the physiological - effects of products," shared study's co-author Pierre Chandon.

The researchers suggested that policy makers re-examine the regulation and codes about advertising and labelling of energy drinks and potentially consider restrictions based on their psychological effect as well as physiological.

Tags: health and well being, alcohol, energy drinks, sexually confident

Related Stories

Representational Image

Alcohol consumption increasing : ADIC-India

The aggregate annual drop in alcohol sales is 11.42 percent.
28 Apr 2017 6:31 AM
The study found the suicide risk was highest for veterans of both genders who misused sedatives. (Photo: Pixabay)

Drug, alcohol problem leads to increased suicide in veterans

The study finds highest suicide risks are among those, who misuse prescription sedative medicines, such as tranquilizers.
18 Mar 2017 11:38 AM
The compound called UGT2B17 enzyme increases the level in men to make them crave good sex. (Photo: Pixabay)

Red wine is the best alcohol if you want to have marvellous sex

The wine has a compound that helps men and women with sexual arousal
13 Feb 2017 7:06 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Post divorce, Malaika Arora asks event organisers to remove 'Khan' from her name

Malaika Arora with Arbaaz Khan.
 

Google I/O 2017: Everything we expect and how you can watch it live

Google I/O 2016 (Credit: Screengrab/YouTube)
 

Moto C and C Plus with Android Nougat, 4,000mAh battery and front flash unveiled

Both the Moto C phones will be available in cherry, white, gold, and black colour options.
 

NASA captures strange lights flashing from Earth

BANNER IMAGE: Sun glints off atmospheric ice crystals (circled in red) in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DISCOVR satellite. . Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
 

The iconic Nokia 3310 (2017) finally launched in India at Rs 3,310

Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Disney's unreleased film claimed to be held for ransom by hackers

(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Hot weather may up diabetes risk during pregnancy: study

Cold exposure unlike warm weather can improve your sensitivity to insulin, by turning on a protective type of fat called brown adipose tissue. (Photo: Pixabay)

New drugs will help HIV patients have near-normal life expectancy

The findings could reduce stigmatisation and help people with HIV gain employment and obtain medical insurance. (Photo: Pixabay)

Regular snoring in babies may indicate serious health issues

Breathing is an automated process, controlled by the brain (Photo: AFP)

Malaria can be prevented with crab shell mixture: study

Even in small concentration, it killed mosquito larvae and pupa quite effectively (Photo: AFP)

Stomach cancer can be treated using tomato extracts: study

Distinct species may exert different effects, in different stages of a certain neoplasm (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham