search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar have steadied the South African innings as India look for breakthroughs on Day four of the second Test in Centurion. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: AB stays put as India search for early breakthroughs
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Bleeding eye fever deadlier than Plague, kills 4, infects dozens

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 16, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Health chiefs warn spread of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever could be ‘catastrophic’.
The disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites, or through contact with the blood of infected animals especially during slaughter. (Representational Image/ AP)
 The disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites, or through contact with the blood of infected animals especially during slaughter. (Representational Image/ AP)

South Sudan saw three people die in December and now a girl has died in Uganda, sparking fears of a major epidemic as the Bleeding eye Fever that is being touted to be deadlier than the plague kills four and infects dozens in East Africa.

Health Chiefs warn that the spread could be ‘catastrophic’

 

According to experts, the horrific new disease could bring about fresh misery to the continent which is still reeling from the deadly Ebola outbreak of 2014-16. The virus – which leaves people bleeding from their eyes, mouth, and anus – is thought to be spreading in South Sudan.

The three who have died, include, a pregnant woman, a teenage boy and a teenage girl, all from the Eastern Lake State.

Up to 60 people are now feared to be infected, and are each undergoing tests by a team from the Sudanese healthy ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

And medics are now concerned they are on the verge of a health emergency —  worse that the Black Death outbreak last year — after the sudden death of a child in the Nakaseke district of neighbouring Uganda.

The nine-year-old girl died after displaying the nightmarish symptoms of the extremely infectious virus that kills up to 40 per cent of those affected.

And tests have now confirmed she died from the disease - officially named Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever - according to Xinhua news agency.

The disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites, or through contact with the blood of infected animals especially during slaughter.

Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with bodily fluids.

Authorities at the hospital said the body would be buried by health teams because of "sensitivity" about the disease spreading.

Experts from the WHO are already creating an outbreak plan and are deploying rapid response teams to monitor what they fear could be a major epidemic.

There are now fears the disease could spread to neighbouring countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, DR Congo and the Central African Republic.

The three victims in South Sudan, who died in late December, had no history of close contact – and their burials were unsupervised.

Bleeding Eye Fever begins like a normal fever before escalating when the victim starts to vomit blood.

Tags: black death, health and well being, africa, uganda, bubonic plague, eye-bleeding, eye-bleeding fever, south sudan, ebola


Related Stories

Africa girl dies of new eye-bleeding fever, feared to be worse than Black Death
Black Death was lurking in Europe for centuries: study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba iDST develops a deep-learning model that scored higher than a human being

SQuAD, or Stanford Question Answering Dataset, is a large-scale reading comprehension dataset, consisting of over 100,000 question-answer pairs based on more than 500 Wikipedia articles. (Representational image)
 

Boston Museum of Fine Arts hires dog for important job

Riley will be trained to detect these pests to add another layer of protection to the already-existing protocols to handle infestations. (Instagram Screengrab/ Museum of Fine Arts)
 

Caught on stump mic! Virat Kohli abuses in chaste Hindi, guides Hardik Pandya, Ishant

Virat Kohli was caught swearing on stump mic during the 2nd innings of the Centurion Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Eating too much salt increases risk of Alzheimer's by depriving brain of oxygen

Doctors say that functioning of neurons depends on a steady supply of glucose and oxygen (Photo: AFP)
 

Post about a boy giving his new snow boots to homeless man goes viral

The touching gesture went viral on social media (Photo: Facebook)
 

Google says "no changes" to mapping platform in China after report

full Google Maps app has not been available in China since the company pulled many of its services in 2010 after refusing to self-censor its search results.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Energy drinks may cause dangerous side-effects in youngsters, says study

Suggestion comes after a recent study found that 55 per cent of 12 to 24-year-olds reported negative health impacts, including rapid heart rates and seizures. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eating too much salt increases risk of Alzheimer's by depriving brain of oxygen

Doctors say that functioning of neurons depends on a steady supply of glucose and oxygen (Photo: AFP)

Florida boy dies of rabies after touching a sick bat

Rabies kills more about 60,000 people every year worldwide, mostly children in Africa and Asia, according to the CDC.

Here's why suppressing a sneeze can be dangerous

Doctors warn suppressing a sneeze can be dangerous. (Photo: Pixabay)

Researchers discover link between heart disease and early periods, menopause

Researchers discover link between heart disease and early periods, menopause. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham